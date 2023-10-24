Baskets and Highlights: LA Lakers 107-119 Denver Nuggets in NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
The game ends, the Nuggets win against the Lakers and take the first victory of the season.
4Q 1:29
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets a steal from D'Angelo Russell.
4Q 2:59
LeBron James scores a two-point shot, but then Kentavious Caldwell-Pope commits a foul. However, LeBron James misses the free throw, and Michael Porter Jr. recovers the defensive rebound.
4Q 6:17
Christian Braun converts a two-point shot. Nikola Jokic assisted.
4Q 8:17
Nikola Jokic makes a three-pointer with an assist from Christian Braun.
4Q 9:16
Christian Braun misses a layup. Christian Braun gets a rebound in attack.
4Q 9:41
Jamal Murray converts a two-point shot.
3Q 1:38
The Nuggets call a timeout.
3Q 4:52
Aaron Gordon scores a two-point shot, prompting the Lakers to call a timeout.
3Q 6:44
A foul is committed by Jamal Murray, and as a result, substitutions are made: Rui Hachimura replaces D'Angelo Russell, and Gabe Vincent comes in for LeBron James.
3Q 7:58
Jamal Murray scores a three-pointer. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assisted.
3Q 8:36
Nikola Jokic does not make a basket, but the Nuggets get an offensive rebound. However, the Nuggets run out the time of possession, resulting in a change of possession in favor of the Lakers.
2Q 0:22
D'Angelo Russell scores a two-point shot with the assist from Austin Reaves.
2Q 3:11
A foul is committed by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Austin Reaves converts the first free throw of two attempts and then scores the second free throw.
2Q 3:52
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses a three-pointer, and the Nuggets grab an offensive rebound. Then, a foul is committed by Rui Hachimura. Nikola Jokic converts the first free throw of two attempts, and then scores the second free throw.
2Q 6:52
Anthony Davis converts a two-point shot.
2Q 9:29
D'Angelo Russell misses a layup. Jamal Murray gets a rebound on defense.
2Q 9:47
LeBron James scores a two-point shot.
2Q 10:44
Christian Wood converts a two-point shot. D'Angelo Russell assisted.
2Q 11:46
Peyton Watson scores a three-pointer. Jamal Murray assisted.
1Q 0:46
A foul is committed by Jaxson Hayes. Zeke Nnaji converts the first free kick of two attempts. Then, a substitution is made, and LeBron James enters in place of Rui Hachimura. Zeke Nnaji scores the second free throw.
Tune in here LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match.
What time is LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets of 24th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 24, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
October 24, 2023
|
20:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
October 24, 2023
|
18:30
|
|
Brazil
|
October 24, 2023
|
20:30
|
|
Chile
|
October 24, 2023
|
20:30
|
|
Colombia
|
October 24, 2023
|
18:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
October 24, 2023
|
18:30
|
|
Spain
|
October 25, 2023
|
1:30
|
|
Mexico
|
October 24, 2023
|
17:30
|
|
Peru
|
October 24, 2023
|
18:30
|
Watch out for this LA Lakers player:
LeBron James is known for his versatility on the court for the Lakers. He can play multiple positions and is known for his ability to score, assist and defend. He has been named NBA MVP several times and has been selected to numerous All-NBA and All-Star teams.
Watch out for this Denver Nuggets player:
Denver Nuggets star center Jokic stands out as the team's top player. His magnificent performance earned him the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the regular season, especially for his leadership in a campaign in which he had to shoulder the responsibility of guiding the team in the absence of key players such as Murray and Porter Jr.
About the Arena
The Ball Arena is a multi-purpose arena located in Denver, Colorado, and is home to the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. The arena, formerly known as the "Pepsi Center," changed its name to Ball Arena in 2020 as a result of a sponsorship agreement with Ball Corporation, a Colorado-based company. In addition to hosting Nuggets and Avalanche games, Ball Arena has hosted numerous sporting events, including college basketball games, field hockey matches and professional wrestling events.
Defending the crown
After securing their first championship in NBA history, the Denver Nuggets begin the season as one of the main contenders to repeat their success at the end of the year. They stand as the team that everyone else will try to beat throughout the 82-game regular season. Serbia's Nikola Jokic will continue to lead the franchise, backed by Jamal Murray, whose role was instrumental in their previous triumph. They will also have other talented players, such as Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. to bolster their roster. Expectations are high, and the Nuggets are poised to maintain their status as an elite team in the league.
Strengthening the roster
Los Angeles has secured the addition of Quinndary Weatherspoon after witnessing his brilliant performance during the NBA preparation phase. During this period, the shooting guard participated in two games with the Israeli team Maccabee Ra'anana, standing out with an average of 15.5 points per game. Likewise, he showed a remarkable efficiency in his shots from the field with 52%, and in three-pointers, with an impressive 40%. His outstanding performance made him a valuable reinforcement for the Angels, and his arrival is a source of enthusiasm for the team and its fans.
The regular season begins
The start of the NBA season is an exciting time for basketball fans around the world. After a hiatus, the league returns with the promise of intense games, spectacular play and fierce competition. Fans are eager to see their favorite teams in action, rivalries renewed and basketball stars shining on the court. The NBA is known for its fast pace, amazing skills and unforgettable moments. The excitement and passion surrounding the league creates a unique atmosphere that attracts millions of fans, and the start of the season is the highlight everyone looks forward to.
Kick-off time
The LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match will be played at Ball Arena, in Denver, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NBA Match: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.