Baskets and Highlights: LA Lakers 107-119 Denver Nuggets in NBA 2023
Photo: USA Today Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

10:22 PM3 days ago

SUMMARY

9:59 PM3 days ago

IT'S OVER

The game ends, the Nuggets win against the Lakers and take the first victory of the season.
9:52 PM3 days ago

4Q 1:29

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets a steal from D'Angelo Russell.
9:49 PM3 days ago

4Q 2:59

LeBron James scores a two-point shot, but then Kentavious Caldwell-Pope commits a foul. However, LeBron James misses the free throw, and Michael Porter Jr. recovers the defensive rebound.
9:40 PM3 days ago

4Q 6:17

Christian Braun converts a two-point shot. Nikola Jokic assisted.
9:29 PM3 days ago

4Q 8:17

Nikola Jokic makes a three-pointer with an assist from Christian Braun.
9:27 PM3 days ago

4Q 9:16

Christian Braun misses a layup. Christian Braun gets a rebound in attack.
9:26 PM3 days ago

4Q 9:41

Jamal Murray converts a two-point shot.
9:16 PM3 days ago

3Q 1:38

The Nuggets call a timeout.
9:08 PM3 days ago

3Q 4:52

Aaron Gordon scores a two-point shot, prompting the Lakers to call a timeout.
9:05 PM3 days ago

3Q 6:44

A foul is committed by Jamal Murray, and as a result, substitutions are made: Rui Hachimura replaces D'Angelo Russell, and Gabe Vincent comes in for LeBron James.
9:03 PM3 days ago

3Q 7:58

Jamal Murray scores a three-pointer. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assisted.
9:02 PM3 days ago

3Q 8:36

Nikola Jokic does not make a basket, but the Nuggets get an offensive rebound. However, the Nuggets run out the time of possession, resulting in a change of possession in favor of the Lakers.
8:34 PM3 days ago

2Q 0:22

D'Angelo Russell scores a two-point shot with the assist from Austin Reaves.
8:31 PM3 days ago

2Q 3:11

A foul is committed by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Austin Reaves converts the first free throw of two attempts and then scores the second free throw.
8:26 PM3 days ago

2Q 3:52

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses a three-pointer, and the Nuggets grab an offensive rebound. Then, a foul is committed by Rui Hachimura. Nikola Jokic converts the first free throw of two attempts, and then scores the second free throw.
8:20 PM3 days ago

2Q 6:52

Anthony Davis converts a two-point shot.
8:15 PM3 days ago

2Q 9:29

D'Angelo Russell misses a layup. Jamal Murray gets a rebound on defense.
8:11 PM3 days ago

2Q 9:47

LeBron James scores a two-point shot.
8:08 PM3 days ago

2Q 10:44

Christian Wood converts a two-point shot. D'Angelo Russell assisted.
8:07 PM3 days ago

2Q 11:46

Peyton Watson scores a three-pointer. Jamal Murray assisted.
8:07 PM3 days ago

1Q 0:46

A foul is committed by Jaxson Hayes. Zeke Nnaji converts the first free kick of two attempts. Then, a substitution is made, and LeBron James enters in place of Rui Hachimura. Zeke Nnaji scores the second free throw.
8:05 PM3 days ago

BACK TO THE LIBERTADORES?

At the last hall of fame investiture, Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, explained that Mexican teams have the doors open to return to participate in the Copa Libertadores whenever they wish, as it is Liga MX and CONCACAF who have the final say. 
"It is not a question of Conmebol, it is a question of the league. For us Mexico is part of Conmebol, because they were full partners, but they asked to withdraw with a permit. It's strictly up to Mexico and Concacaf," he told ESPN during the Hall of Fame induction.
8:04 PM3 days ago

HEADING TO THE PLAYOFFS

The tournament is entering the final stretch of the regular phase towards the start of the long-awaited Mexican soccer playoffs, therefore, in this return of Liga MX, every matchday will be vital for the teams to get three points, since a slip-up could jeopardize their attendance to the quarterfinals or playoffs of Mexican football. 
8:02 PM3 days ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, all the emotions of the Liga MX duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue on their way to the championship.
7:30 AM3 days ago

Tune in here LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match.
7:25 AM3 days ago

What time is LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA 2023?

This is the start time of the game LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets of 24th October in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

October 24, 2023

19:30 ET

 

Argentina

October 24, 2023

20:30

 

Bolivia

October 24, 2023

18:30

 

Brazil

October 24, 2023

20:30

 

Chile

October 24, 2023

20:30

 

Colombia

October 24, 2023

18:30

 

Ecuador

October 24, 2023

18:30

 

Spain

October 25, 2023

1:30

 

Mexico

October 24, 2023

17:30

 

Peru

October 24, 2023

18:30 

 
7:20 AM3 days ago

Watch out for this LA Lakers player:

LeBron James is known for his versatility on the court for the Lakers. He can play multiple positions and is known for his ability to score, assist and defend. He has been named NBA MVP several times and has been selected to numerous All-NBA and All-Star teams.

7:15 AM3 days ago

Watch out for this Denver Nuggets player:

Denver Nuggets star center Jokic stands out as the team's top player. His magnificent performance earned him the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the regular season, especially for his leadership in a campaign in which he had to shoulder the responsibility of guiding the team in the absence of key players such as Murray and Porter Jr.
7:10 AM3 days ago

About the Arena

The Ball Arena is a multi-purpose arena located in Denver, Colorado, and is home to the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. The arena, formerly known as the "Pepsi Center," changed its name to Ball Arena in 2020 as a result of a sponsorship agreement with Ball Corporation, a Colorado-based company. In addition to hosting Nuggets and Avalanche games, Ball Arena has hosted numerous sporting events, including college basketball games, field hockey matches and professional wrestling events.
7:05 AM3 days ago

Defending the crown

After securing their first championship in NBA history, the Denver Nuggets begin the season as one of the main contenders to repeat their success at the end of the year. They stand as the team that everyone else will try to beat throughout the 82-game regular season. Serbia's Nikola Jokic will continue to lead the franchise, backed by Jamal Murray, whose role was instrumental in their previous triumph. They will also have other talented players, such as Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. to bolster their roster. Expectations are high, and the Nuggets are poised to maintain their status as an elite team in the league.
7:00 AM3 days ago

Strengthening the roster

Los Angeles has secured the addition of Quinndary Weatherspoon after witnessing his brilliant performance during the NBA preparation phase. During this period, the shooting guard participated in two games with the Israeli team Maccabee Ra'anana, standing out with an average of 15.5 points per game. Likewise, he showed a remarkable efficiency in his shots from the field with 52%, and in three-pointers, with an impressive 40%. His outstanding performance made him a valuable reinforcement for the Angels, and his arrival is a source of enthusiasm for the team and its fans.
6:55 AM3 days ago

The regular season begins

The start of the NBA season is an exciting time for basketball fans around the world. After a hiatus, the league returns with the promise of intense games, spectacular play and fierce competition. Fans are eager to see their favorite teams in action, rivalries renewed and basketball stars shining on the court. The NBA is known for its fast pace, amazing skills and unforgettable moments. The excitement and passion surrounding the league creates a unique atmosphere that attracts millions of fans, and the start of the season is the highlight everyone looks forward to.
6:50 AM3 days ago

Kick-off time

The LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match will be played at Ball Arena, in Denver, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
6:45 AM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NBA Match: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA