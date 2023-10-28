Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Live Result: Fury attacking more
Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Update Live Commentary
7:13 PM4 minutes ago

ROUND SIX!

Fury returns to another dominant round with strikes and on the offensive.
7:08 PM9 minutes ago

FIFTH ROUND!

Fury with significant blows in the fifth round to gain an advantage in the final stretch of the confrontation. Ngannou had difficulty holding on.
7:04 PM12 minutes ago

ROUND FOURTH!

Ngannou with right punches at the beginning of the fourth round. The Cameroonian has been more efficient in this moment of comfort, reaching the final stretch of the clash.
7:00 PM16 minutes ago

THIRD ROUND!

Ngannou landed a left blow on Fury at the beginning of the third round. The Cameroonian landed blows afterwards.
6:59 PM18 minutes ago

SECOND ROUND!

Fury landed almost every punch, but the predator caught him with a significant blow. Ngannou has been more effective with strikes.
6:57 PM19 minutes ago

FIRST ROUND!

First round ended with Fury having some combined blows.
6:55 PM22 minutes ago

IT STARTED

The fight began. Follow everything on VAVEL.
6:50 PM27 minutes ago

NGANNOU!

Ngannou in the last six fights in the UFC: The African had four knockout wins in the first round and defeated Miocic in the second in the title fight. He then defended the belt against Gane, winning the duel by unanimous decision.
6:45 PM32 minutes ago

FURY!

Tyson Fury in his last five fights: wins against Wallin (unanimous decision), Wilder (both by knockout), White (KO) and Chisora (KO). His fight with Wallin could have been stopped due to the tremendous cut he suffered, but the referee decided to continue.
6:40 PM37 minutes ago

STARS!

Cristiano Ronaldo is present at the event to watch the fight between Fury and Ngannou.
6:35 PM42 minutes ago

ALMOST EVERYTHING READY!

The fighters organize themselves to begin the confrontation. It won't be long before the clash begins.
6:30 PMan hour ago

6:25 PMan hour ago

SPEAK UP, MCGREGOR!

“Francis has power. Francis has great power with a striker's mentality. With power, anything can happen. Mike Tyson in his corner – this kind of style can be the kryptonite of a long-distance fighter like Tyson Fury. I don't think Tyson Fury will want to let Francis test his power on him. Did Mike Tyson give tips on how to get closer, change angles and land a blow to the temple, to make the duel even more interesting? Ngannou is more of a kickboxer/boxer than an MMA fighter to me. He has a striker's mentality, that will help him in this fight. He has a tough mission against Fury, but anyone can land a punch. Tyson is attainable. I'm looking forward to how this unfolds. Tyson looks great in preparation. Fast, light, evasive. It could be a star performance from Tyson Fury here”, explained Conor.
6:20 PMan hour ago

Speak, Ngannou!

“I will take care of your son and Mike Tyson will take care of you. What about this? Mike Tyson will take care of you,” she declared.
6:15 PMan hour ago

Francis Ngannou

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
6:10 PMan hour ago

SPEAK UP, MCGREGOR!

"Francis has a big challenge with Tyson Fury, but either of them can throw a punch. Tyson can take a punch. It will be difficult. I'm excited to see how it plays out.”
6:05 PMan hour ago

SPEAK UP, FURY!

"He is He's a big guy and he's a big guy. in great shape. And, of course, you hear about the power he has. We've seen some knockouts in the UFC, so yes, it's true. I need to be careful.”
6:00 PMan hour ago

CARD!


Fabio Wardley x David Adeleye

Joseph Parker x Simon Kean

Arslanbek Makhmudov x Junior Anthony Wright (Makhmudov by knockout in the 1st round)

Moses Itauma x Istvan Bernath (Itauma by knockout in the 1st round)

Carlos Takam x Martin Bakole (Bakole by knockout in the 4th round


5:55 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Boxe: Tyson Fury vs Francis Nganno live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
