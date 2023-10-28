Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Live Result: Fury attacking more

ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND SIX!
FIFTH ROUND!
ROUND FOURTH!
THIRD ROUND!
SECOND ROUND!
FIRST ROUND!
IT STARTED
NGANNOU!
FURY!
STARS!
ALMOST EVERYTHING READY!
UNDERSTAND BOXING!
SPEAK UP, MCGREGOR!
Speak, Ngannou!
Francis Ngannou
SPEAK UP, MCGREGOR!
SPEAK UP, FURY!
CARD!
Fabio Wardley x David Adeleye
Joseph Parker x Simon Kean
Arslanbek Makhmudov x Junior Anthony Wright (Makhmudov by knockout in the 1st round)
Moses Itauma x Istvan Bernath (Itauma by knockout in the 1st round)
Carlos Takam x Martin Bakole (Bakole by knockout in the 4th round