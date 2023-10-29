México City Grand Prix 2023 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Mexico City Grand Prix live of Formula 1 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the initial details of the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix live and corresponding to the 2023 Formula 1 Season, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Mexican Grand Prix online and live of Formula 1 2023?
This is the start time of the Mexican Grand Prix in several countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Brazil: 5:30 p.m. on DAZN, F1 TV
Chile: 17 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Colombia: 15 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Ecuador: 15 hours on Star+, F1 TV
USA (ET): 16 hours on Fox Sports, F1 TV
Spain: 22 hours DAZN, Movistar+, F1 TV
Mexico: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
Peru: 15 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Uruguay: 17 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+, F1 TV
The Grid!
This was how the classification was defined for this edition of the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix:
Favorite?
The favorite for this race is Charles Leclerc, who will start in first place with a comfortable position and defending his place in order to score the most points. But he will have to closely follow Lando Norris, who has shown improvements race by race, and Carlos Sainz Jr., who will push hard from the start to take first place. We also cannot rule out Max Verstappen who will start in third position and will take advantage of the speed of his Red Bull to achieve one more victory.
The Red Bull chase
Another area to follow is the fight for second place in the Constructors' World Championship, after the dominance of Red Bull, the Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari teams try to get closer to the leaders in the competition, who are away by almost 100 points. . The same thing happens between Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr. who fight for third place in the Drivers' World Championship and each race is very important to aspire to third place. The first positions are dominated by Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen.
Charles Leclerc will start as leader!
The streak of the Mexican Grand Prix with no driver having obtained the Pole Position the previous year has been repeated and this was no exception with Charles Leclerc, who will start in first position tomorrow with a time of 1:17.166 minutes. The Ferrari driver will be accompanied by his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in second and Max Verstappen in third. For his part, Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez will start in fifth position.
Fight for 2nd!
Unlike last season, this time the fight is for second place in Formula 1, the fight is between Sergio “Checo” Pérez with 240 points and Lewis Hamilton with 201 points. The Mexican surprised with his high level at the start of the season but has declined, while the Briton has improved race by race and is getting closer in the fight. This is why all points are of vital importance for the Mexican. “Checo” Pérez will want to take advantage of the home field and the extra support he will receive this week to secure second place in the competition with only four races left in the season. Fernando Alonso with 183 points remains in the fight for third place but it seems difficult for the Spaniard to get into second place.
Third of 4
The Mexican Grand Prix will be the third of 4 races that we will have in North American territory and will be the first time that this region of the continent holds so many races in the same Formula 1 season. The last Grand Prix in this region will be in Las Vegas in November.
Last winner!
The last winner of the Mexican Grand Prix was Max Verstappen with a time of 1:38:36.729 last season, the Red Bull driver was accompanied by Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes and Sergio “Checo” Pérez also from Red Bull. On the other hand, last season's Fast Lap was done by George Russell of the Mercedes team with a time of 1:20.153 minutes.
Where’s the race?
The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez located in Mexico, Florida will be the headquarters of this race between the Formula 1 teams that seek to continue the 2023 championship in a good way. This circuit has capacity for 110,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1959. It also has 17 curves and a length of 4,304 kilometers.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix, corresponding to the fifth race of the 2023 Formula 1 Season. The race will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, at 4 p.m.