Seattle Seahawks vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Score Updates in NFL

History between both teams
Seahawks, with a retro kit!
The home team is also already at Lumen Field, they came out to the stadium wearing a nice retro kit for their game this afternoon.
The Browns arrival
The Cleveland team is already in the stadium, ready to play this 2023 NFL regular season game.
We are just under an hour away from the game between Cleveland Browns vs Seattle Seahawks starting at Lumen Field. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
What time is the Cleveland Browns vs Seattle Seahawks match for NFL Match 2023?
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 2:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Seahawks injury report
Out: RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), NT Austin Faoliu (knee)
Doubtful: G Phil Haynes (calf)
Questionable: WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee)
Browns injury report
Out: QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)
Questionable: RB Jerome Ford (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (back), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) y OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot/ankle)
Seahawks: players to watch
As players to watch for the Seahawks, we have 33-year-old quarterback Geno Smith (#7), who has a total of 1,391 yards. There is also Kenneth Walker III (#9), the 23-year-old running back who has 450 yards rushing.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle team has a record of 4 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost at the moment. In their last game played, they won against the Cardinals, with a score of 20-10. They come into today's game as favorites and have the advantage of playing at home.
Browns: players to watch
As players to watch for the Browns, we have 28-year-old quarterback PJ Walker (#10), who has a total of 370 yards. There's also Amari Cooper (#2), the 29-year-old wide receiver who has 389 receiving yards.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland team has a record of 4 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost at the moment. In their last game played, they won against the Colts, with a score of 39-38. They don't come into today's game as favorites, but they could surprise us.
The stadium
Lumen Field is located in Seattle, Washington. This venue was inaugurated in July 2002 and has capacity for 68,740 spectators, this match will be played here.
In addition to being the home of the Seahawks, the Seattle Sounders of the MLS and OL Reign of the NWSL also play here.
In the last five games, Cleveland has won two and the Seahawks three.