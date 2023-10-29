Seattle Seahawks vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Score Updates in NFL
Foto: Seahawks

3:29 PM11 minutes ago

History between both teams

The Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks have met a total of 19 times. Cleveland has won 6 and Seahawks have won 13.

In the last five games, Cleveland has won two and the Seahawks three.

3:26 PM14 minutes ago

Seahawks, with a retro kit!

The home team is also already at Lumen Field, they came out to the stadium wearing a nice retro kit for their game this afternoon.
3:24 PM16 minutes ago

The Browns arrival

The Cleveland team is already in the stadium, ready to play this 2023 NFL regular season game.
3:12 PM27 minutes ago

We are just under an hour away from the game between Cleveland Browns vs Seattle Seahawks starting at Lumen Field. Both teams will go out in search of victory.
2:59 PM40 minutes ago

2:54 PMan hour ago

2:49 PMan hour ago

Seahawks injury report

Out: RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), NT Austin Faoliu (knee)

Doubtful: G Phil Haynes (calf)

Questionable: WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee)

2:44 PMan hour ago

Browns injury report

Out: QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)


Questionable: RB Jerome Ford (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (back), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) y OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot/ankle)

2:39 PMan hour ago

Seahawks: players to watch

As players to watch for the Seahawks, we have 33-year-old quarterback Geno Smith (#7), who has a total of 1,391 yards. There is also Kenneth Walker III (#9), the 23-year-old running back who has 450 yards rushing.
2:34 PMan hour ago

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle team has a record of 4 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost at the moment. In their last game played, they won against the Cardinals, with a score of 20-10. They come into today's game as favorites and have the advantage of playing at home.
2:29 PMan hour ago

Browns: players to watch

As players to watch for the Browns, we have 28-year-old quarterback PJ Walker (#10), who has a total of 370 yards. There's also Amari Cooper (#2), the 29-year-old wide receiver who has 389 receiving yards.
2:24 PMan hour ago

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland team has a record of 4 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost at the moment. In their last game played, they won against the Colts, with a score of 39-38. They don't come into today's game as favorites, but they could surprise us.
2:19 PMan hour ago

The stadium

Lumen Field is located in Seattle, Washington. This venue was inaugurated in July 2002 and has capacity for 68,740 spectators, this match will be played here.

In addition to being the home of the Seahawks, the Seattle Sounders of the MLS and OL Reign of the NWSL also play here.

2:14 PMan hour ago

