Ravens vs Cardinals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game 2023

Raven goes for another victim
After showing their strength and determination in previous games, the Ravens look to capitalize on that momentum as they take on the Cardinals. The recent winning streak has strengthened the team's cohesiveness, evidencing their ability to overcome challenges and find the formula for success.
After an inconsistent start, the team finds itself at a crossroads. Despite the obstacles, they remain focused and determined to turn their losing streak around. The matchup against the Ravens represents a crucial opportunity to get back on track and demonstrate their true potential.
About The Stadium
With a capacity that varies depending on the event, State Farm Stadium can hold around 63,400 to 72,200 spectators for sporting events such as soccer, and can accommodate larger numbers for concerts and other special events.
The Road to the Superbowl
Each victory is like a stepping stone to the ultimate goal: the playoffs. There is no room for complacency. Teams take the field with the goal of winning, knowing that every play counts, every touchdown, every tackle, every field goal is a step closer to the dream of lifting the trophy.
The accelerated pulse of the fans, the tension in the air and the excitement in every play paint a picture where victory is essential. Every week is an opportunity to show strength and aspire to a place in the playoffs, where only the most determined, resilient and prepared will have the chance to chase the title of NFL champion.