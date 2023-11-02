Raptors vs 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Raptors vs 76ers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Raptors vs 76ers of 2nd November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 2, 2023
|
19:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
November 2, 2023
|
20:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
November 2, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Brazil
|
November 2, 2023
|
20:00
|
|
Chile
|
November 2, 2023
|
20:00
|
|
Colombia
|
November 2, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
November 2, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Spain
|
November 3, 2023
|
1:00
|
|
Mexico
|
November 2, 2023
|
17:00
|
|
Peru
|
November 2, 2023
|
18:00
|
Keep an eye on this 76ers player:
Maxey has gained recognition for his ability to score, especially at crucial moments in the game. His ball-handling versatility and ability to create his own shot have allowed him to stand out as a valuable asset for the 76ers. In addition, his work ethic and mentality have been praised by coaches and teammates.
Watch out for this Raptors player:
In the NBA, Barnes has continued to demonstrate his versatility on the court. His ability to handle the ball, defend multiple positions and his intelligence to find opportunities in the game have made him a key piece in the Raptors' lineup.
About the Stadium
The Wells Fargo Center is a major sports and entertainment venue located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. It is known for hosting professional sporting events, concerts and other large-scale entertainment functions. It is home to several prominent sports teams, including the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.
Opened in 1996, the Wells Fargo Center has been a focal point of the sports and entertainment scene in Philadelphia and nationally. Its capacity varies depending on the type of event, accommodating up to approximately 20,000 spectators for sporting events such as basketball or ice hockey.
Head-to-head
When it comes to the recent history between the two teams, Philadelphia 76ers has held a clear advantage. Of the five most recent meetings, the 76ers have emerged victorious on four occasions, while the Toronto Raptors have managed to win just one. This trend has tipped the scales in overall performance, where the 76ers have scored a total of 594 points, outpacing the 554 points scored by the Raptors in these meetings.
The Last Game
The Philadelphia 76ers won 114-107 as the visiting team against the Toronto Raptors during an NBA 2023-2024 regular season matchup. Tyrese Maxey was the top scorer for the Philadelphia team with 34 points, while Scottie Barnes scored 24 points, being the leading scorer for the Toronto Raptors.
The regular season begins
The start of the NBA season is an exciting time for basketball fans around the world. After a hiatus, the league returns with the promise of intense games, spectacular play and fierce competition. Fans are eager to see their favorite teams in action, rivalries renewed and basketball stars shining on the court. The NBA is known for its fast pace, amazing skills and unforgettable moments. The excitement and passion surrounding the league creates a unique atmosphere that attracts millions of fans, and the start of the season is the highlight everyone looks forward to.
Kick-off time
The Raptors vs 76ers match will be played at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
