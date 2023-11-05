UFC São Paulo Live Results: Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis
UFC RETURNS TO SÃO PAULO
Speak, Jailton Almeida!
“His last fight against Pezão himself, he didn't even touch gloves and he was already fighting. He threw a flying knee, and Pezão, without waiting, ended up knocked out. This is The factor that would take you by surprise, the heavy hand. É “Be careful at the beginning of the fight, because it can surprise you,” he highlighted.
“Boy… In fact, I'm not good yet because I'm not a world champion yet, right? Only It's good when it's good. I'm a world champion, but I really believe in the work of my friends who believed in me at the moment I was going to leave my career. The guys there He took me by the arm, along with my manager and then he took me by the arm. said: ‘No old man, your place is here. here. You You'll have to focus and come back like that. Firm and strong. Because you will arrive in the UFC”. And today, I'm living it here and my life is… I don't think I would be living it in any dream of mine today. And I'm very happy with what I'm living,” said Malhadinho.
Speak up, Derrick Lewis!
"I didn't know the fight would be in Brazil. It was just after accepting what they told me. I always told my manager that I would never fight in Brazil because the taxes were so high. So I was tricked into taking this fight.”
"I can't wait to go home. Basically, I'm fighting for them (the government) now. I'm not gaining anything from this. When I pay my coaches and stuff… It's not even worth it. And that's if I don't get robbed here. Plus, I can't eat the food there. I don't trust her, I'll end up getting sick."
UFC SÃO PAULO STAGE
With a rich history and a reputation for academic excellence, the Ginásio Estadual Geraldo José de Almeida has stood out as one of the main schools in the region. Your mission is to provide quality education, promoting the integral development of students and preparing them for the challenges of the modern world.
The school offers a diverse curriculum covering a variety of subjects, including mathematics, science, languages, arts and physical education. Additionally, it offers extracurricular activities, such as clubs, sports teams, and cultural events, that enrich students' educational experience and promote the development of social and cultural skills.
The Geraldo José de Almeida also cares about students' well-being and offers psychological support and guidance to help them deal with emotional and social challenges they may face during their time at school.
The team of teachers and staff at the institution is highly qualified. dedicated and highly qualified, working tirelessly to provide a stimulating and safe learning environment. They are committed to inspiring students to reach their full academic and personal potential.
In addition, the Geraldo José de Almeida maintains partnerships with other educational institutions and community organizations to further enrich the educational experience of its students. These partnerships provide opportunities for practical learning and exposure to diverse areas of knowledge.
In summary, the Geraldo José de Almeida is a school that values academic excellence, personal development and the formation of responsible and active citizens. Throughout its history, it has played a vital role in educating the community, preparing generations of students for a promising future and contributing to the progress of society.
MAIN CARD - 10pm.
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Gabriel Bonfim (77.3 kg) x Nicolas Dalby (77.3 kg)
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Rodrigo "Zé Hive" Nascimento (119.7 Kg) x Don’Tale Mayes (119.7 Kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Caio Borralho (84.3 kg) x Abus Nurmagomedov (83.9 kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Rodolfo Vieira (84.1 Kg) x Armen Petrosyan (84.3 Kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Ismael Bonfim (72.3 kg)* x Vinc Pichel (70.5 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Victor Hugo (62.8 kg)** x Daniel Marcos (61.6 kg)
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Elizeu Capoeira (77.5 kg) x Rinat Fakhretdinov (77.3 kg)
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Vitor Petrino (93.4 kg) x Modestas Bukauskas (93.2 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Angela Hill (52.3 kg) x Denise Gomes (52.3 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Eduarda Moura (54.2 kg)*** x Montserrat Ruiz (51.9 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Kaue Fernandes (70.3 kg) x Marc Diakiese (70.3 kg)
