New York Giants vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game 2023

Watch out for this Giants QB:
Jones is known for his mobility on the field. He is able to run and move nimbly, which allows him to escape pressure from the defense and gain additional yards with his legs. Despite his talent, Jones has faced criticism in terms of consistency in his performance. He has had moments of brilliance, but has also struggled with decision making and has had problems with loose balls and interceptions.
Watch out for this Raiders QB:
Garoppolo is known for his quarterbacking prowess and his ability to lead his team on the field. Although he has dealt with injuries in his career, when healthy, he is an effective player and has proven to be a solid leader on the field.
The want to surprise
The New York Giants are set to defy expectations as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at the impressive Allegiant Stadium. With a fluctuating record in the current season, the Giants are determined to storm the field and surprise their opponents with a defiant victory.
Aware of the challenge of facing a team like the Raiders on their home turf, the Giants are focused on showing their true potential. Strategic planning, team cohesion and leadership will be key in facing an opponent looking to string together victories.
For the win
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a relentless quest for their fourth win of the current NFL season. After a series of challenging games, their determination is focused on the upcoming showdown against the New York Giants. With an inconsistent record so far, the team is looking to consolidate their performance and reverse adverse statistics to avoid their sixth loss.
About The Stadium
Allegiant Stadium is a stadium located in Paradise, Nevada, near the famous Las Vegas Strip. It is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, a National Football League (NFL) team, and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels. Opening in September 2020, it is an impressive stadium that has generated a lot of attention due to its innovative design and unique features.
The Road to the Super Bowl
The NFL regular season is an exciting and challenging journey for every team. Each week is crucial, an opportunity to write a new chapter in the quest for greatness. The intensity on the field, the fervor in the stadiums and the strategy deployed by the players are the essence of every game. Each confrontation becomes a battlefield where determination, talent and strategy come together to forge the path to the playoffs.
Each victory is like a stepping stone to the ultimate goal: the playoffs. There is no room for complacency. Teams take the field with the goal of winning, knowing that every play counts, every touchdown, every tackle, every field goal is a step closer to the dream of lifting the trophy.
The accelerated pulse of the fans, the tension in the air and the excitement in every play paint a picture where victory is essential. Every week is an opportunity to show strength and aspire to a place in the playoffs, where only the most determined, resilient and prepared will have the chance to chase the title of NFL champion.
Kickoff time
The Raiders vs Giants game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. ET.
