Brazil Grand Prix 2023 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Formula 1

Stay with us to follow the Brazilian Grand Prix live of Formula 1 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the initial details of the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix live and corresponding to the 2023 Formula 1 Season, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix online and live of Formula 1 2023?
This is the start time of the Brazilian Grand Prix in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Bolivia: 13 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Brazil: 14 hours on DAZN, F1 TV
Chile: 14 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Colombia: 12 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Ecuador: 12 hours on Star+, F1 TV
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports, F1 TV
Spain: 7 p.m. DAZN, Movistar+, F1 TV
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Peru: 13 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Uruguay: 14 hours on Star+, F1 TV
Venezuela: 13 hours on Star+, F1 TV
The Red Bull chase
Another area to follow is the fight for second place in the Constructors' World Championship, after the dominance of Red Bull, the Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari teams try to get closer to the leaders in the competition, who are away by almost 100 points. . The same thing happens between Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr. who fight for third place in the Drivers' World Championship and each race is very important to aspire to third place. The first positions are dominated by Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen.
Party in America
The Brazilian Grand Prix will be the penultimate of all the races that we will have in American territory and it will be the first time that this region of the continent holds so many races in the same Formula 1 season, the last Grand Prix in this region will be in Las Vegas in November.
One of the most important news of this period was that the grid for the 2024 season was already defined with only one notable change with Daniel Ricciardo fully integrating into the Alpha Tauri team. The most interesting news is that 70% of running backs will be free agents after 2024 and we will see a very significant change in teams. On the other hand, Daniel Ricciardo is back in the race and will be able to compete in the Brazilian Grand Prix, after the Alpha Tauri medical team cleared him to compete last week.
Fight for second
Unlike last season, this time the fight is for second place in Formula 1, the fight is between Sergio “Checo” Pérez with 246 points and Lewis Hamilton with 222 points. The Mexican surprised with his high level at the start of the season but has declined, while the Briton has improved race by race and is getting closer in the fight. This is why all points are of vital importance for the Mexican. “Checo” Pérez will want to take advantage of the home field and the extra support he will receive this week to secure second place in the competition with only four races left in the season. Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr. with 183 points remain in the fight for third place but it seems difficult for the Spaniard to get into second place.
The Grid
This was how the classification for this edition of the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix was defined:
Max Verstappen will be the leader!
The streak of the Brazilian Grand Prix with no driver having obtained the Pole Position the previous year has repeated and this was no exception with Max Verstappen, who will start in first position tomorrow with a time of 1:17.166 minutes. The Ferrari driver will be accompanied by his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in second and Max Verstappen in third. For his part, Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez will start in fifth position.
Last winner!
The last winner of the Brazilian Grand Prix was George Russell with a time of 1:38:34.044 last season, the Mercedes driver was accompanied by Lewis Hamilton, also from Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz Jr. from Ferrari. Likewise, Russell was the one who won the award for the fastest lap with a time of 1:13.785 minutes.
Where's the race?
The José Carlos Pace Autódromo will be where the eighteenth race of the 2023 Formula 1 season will be held, this will be the 48th edition in which this Grand Prix will take place. The circuit has a length of 4,309 kilometers, in addition to 15 curves and 2 DRS zones, it was inaugurated in 1973. For this race, 71 laps will be carried out to define the winner of the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, corresponding to the eighteenth race of the 2023 Formula 1 Season. The race will take place at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, at 1 pm.