Bucks vs Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bucks vs Pacers match.
What time is Bucks vs Pacers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Bucks vs Pacers of 9th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 9, 2023
|
19:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
November 9, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
November 9, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Brazil
|
November 9, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Chile
|
November 9, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Colombia
|
November 9, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
November 9, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Spain
|
November 10, 2023
|
2:00
|
|
Mexico
|
November 9, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Peru
|
November 9, 2023
|
19:00
|
Keep an eye on this Bucks player:
Lillard is known for his exceptional ability to score, especially from long range. He has been an iconic figure for the Trail Blazers since he was selected in the 2012 NBA Draft as the sixth pick in the first round. Lillard is renowned for his impressive point scoring ability. He is an exceptional shooter from three-point range and has the ability to make decisive shots at critical moments in the game.
Watch for this Pacers player:
Myles Turner throughout his NBA career, Turner has maintained a solid blocks per game average, consistently ranking among the league leaders in this statistic. His ability to protect the rim and defend has been an integral part of the Pacers' success in the defensive backcourt.
About the Stadium
Bankers Life Fieldhouse is an arena located in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is home to the NBA's Indiana Pacers and the WNBA's Indiana Fever. It is a premier sports and entertainment venue that has hosted a wide range of events in addition to basketball games. The arena has a capacity to accommodate more than 17,000 spectators for basketball events. It has modern facilities and offers amenities for attendees, such as a wide variety of food and beverage options, VIP areas and comfortable seating with excellent visibility.
Making the house respected
With a well-structured team and a consistent performance this early in the season, the Pacers are looking to capitalize on their strength at home. With standout players like Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon, they are determined to assert their dominance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and maintain a winning pace this season. Facing the Bucks will be a real challenge for the Pacers. However, with a solid strategy, disciplined defense and effective offense, they are determined to harness the energy of their fans to secure a crucial victory.
For the win
The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to take on the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA showdown. They are looking to capture a crucial victory in the beginning of this season by challenging the Pacers on their home floor.
For the Bucks, this game represents a significant opportunity to establish their dominance in the current season. With a team loaded with talent, led by standouts like Giannis Antetokounmpo, they are looking to secure a win that would not only solidify their position in the league, but also send a strong message to their competitors.
The regular season begins
The start of the NBA season is an exciting time for basketball fans around the world. After a hiatus, the league returns with the promise of intense games, spectacular play and fierce competition. Fans are eager to see their favorite teams in action, rivalries renewed and basketball stars shining on the court. The NBA is known for its fast pace, amazing skills and unforgettable moments. The excitement and passion surrounding the league creates a unique atmosphere that attracts millions of fans, and the start of the season is the highlight everyone looks forward to.
Kick-off time
The Bucks vs Pacers match will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, in Indiana, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NBA Match: Bucks vs Pacers!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.