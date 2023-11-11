Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game 2023
Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

November 12, 2023

16:00 ET

 

Argentina

November 12, 2023

18:00

 

Bolivia

November 12, 2023

16:00

 

Brazil

November 12, 2023

18:00

 

Chile

November 12, 2023

18:00

 

Colombia

November 12, 2023

16:00

 

Ecuador

November 12, 2023

16:00

 

Spain

November 12, 2023

23:00

 

Mexico

November 12, 2023

15:00

 

Peru

November 12, 2023

16:00

 
Keep an eye on this Detroit Lions player:

While he has had ups and downs throughout his career, Jared Goff is known for his dedication and skills on the field. His ability to manage the game, as well as his experience in pressure situations, make him a valuable asset to his team. He is expected to continue to be a key
Watch out for this Los Angeles Chargers player:

Justin Herbert is known for his work ethic and humility, qualities that have made him a respected leader on and off the field. As he continues to develop his NFL career, he is expected to be a key player in the Chargers' future and a prominent figure in the league.

About the Stadium

SoFi Stadium is a colossal, state-of-the-art stadium located in Inglewood, California. With a capacity to hold over 70,000 spectators, SoFi Stadium has become iconic for its cutting-edge design and state-of-the-art features. It features a roof that can be opened or closed depending on weather conditions, allowing for a unique experience at every event.
On the rise

The Lions are determined to continue their ascent in the NFL, looking to add wins in Week 10 of the current season. With renewed determination, the team prepares to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, with the firm intention of getting a win that will consolidate their progress. This game is a crucial opportunity for the Lions, who are eager to take the win on rival turf. With a strategic approach and a fighting spirit, the team is ready to challenge the Chargers at home in front of their fans.
Looking to have a good season

The Chargers prepare to face the Lions at the imposing SoFi Stadium with a clear objective: to secure their fifth win in Week 10 of the current NFL season. With a determined team and a sharp strategy, the Los Angeles team is at a crucial moment in the season, looking to consolidate its position in the standings. With an impressive performance so far this season, the Chargers are eager to take on the Lions and showcase their power on the field. The ambition to achieve a fifth win at this stage of the competition is not only a sporting objective, but a vital step on their road to the playoffs.
The Road to the Super Bowl

The NFL regular season is an exciting and challenging journey for every team. Each week is crucial, an opportunity to write a new chapter in the quest for greatness. The intensity on the field, the fervor in the stadiums and the strategy deployed by the players are the essence of every game. Each confrontation becomes a battlefield where determination, talent and strategy come together to forge the path to the playoffs.

Each victory is like a stepping stone to the ultimate goal: the playoffs. There is no room for complacency. Teams take the field with the goal of winning, knowing that every play counts, every touchdown, every tackle, every field goal is a step closer to the dream of lifting the trophy.

The accelerated pulse of the fans, the tension in the air and the excitement in every play paint a picture where victory is essential. Every week is an opportunity to show strength and aspire to a place in the playoffs, where only the most determined, resilient and prepared will have the chance to chase the title of NFL champion.

Kick-off time

The Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers match will be played at SoFi Stadium, in L.A, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Match: Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Chargers!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
