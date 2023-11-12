UFC 295 Live Results: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
In the fighting position, Prochazka displays versatility, standing out on his feet. (61.3%) and showing competence both above (14.7%) and below the ground (24%). In contrast, Pereira focuses mainly on standing fighting, with an impressive 83.6%, while his forays on the ground are more limited.
These discrepancies highlight unique tactical approaches, outlining the distinctive characteristics of Prochazka and Pereira in MMA. While Prochazka seeks a variety of options in the confrontation, Pereira stands out for his strength on the feet, shaping strategies that reflect his individual skills and specific fighting styles.
Interim heavyweight belt (up to 120.2 kg): Sergei Pavlovich (117.8 kg) x Tom Aspinall (118.6 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Jéssica Andrade (52.6 kg) x Mackenzie Dern (52.4 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Matt Frevola (70.5 kg) x Benoit Saint Denis (70.7 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Diego Lopes (65.9 kg) x Pat Sabatini (66.1 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Tabatha Ricci (52.3 Kg) x Loopy Godinez (52.1 Kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Mateusz Rebecki (70.6 kg) x Roosevelt Roberts (71.6 kg)*
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Nazim Sadykhov (70.5 kg) x Viacheslav Borshchev (70.2 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Jared Gordon (70.5 kg) x Mark O. Madsen (70.1 kg)
Weight weight (up to 62.5 kg): John Castaneda (62.4 kg) x Kyung Ho Kang (62.5 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Joshua Van (57 kg) x Kevin Borjas (57 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Dennis Buzukja (66 kg) x Jamall Emmers (66.6 kg)