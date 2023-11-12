UFC Live Results: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

Update Live Commentary
9:28 PM7 minutes ago

LITTLE LEFT!

The preliminary card is still being finalized. That way, the main card starts soon.
9:24 PM10 minutes ago

MAIN CARD!

Light heavyweight belt (up to 92.9 kg): Jiri Prochazka (92.6 kg) x Alex "Poatan" Pereira (92.5 kg)
Interim heavyweight belt (up to 120.2 kg): Sergei Pavlovich (117.8 kg) x Tom Aspinall (118.6 kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Jéssica Andrade (52.6 kg) x Mackenzie Dern (52.4 kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Matt Frevola (70.5 kg) x Benoit Saint Denis (70.7 kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Diego Lopes (65.9 kg) x Pat Sabatini (66.1 kg)

8:35 PMan hour ago

Watch Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
8:30 PMan hour ago

ALEX POATAN!

Photo: Disclosure/UFC
Photo: Disclosure/UFC
8:25 PMan hour ago

SUMMARY ALEX PEREIRA POATAM!

Alex "Poatan" Pereira, a notable MMA fighter, stands out for his impressive numbers of success in his performances. His striking accuracy reaches a remarkable 62%, substantially surpassing the UFC average, which remains at 42%. Furthermore, Pereira displays an average of significant strikes per minute of 5.11, contrasting with the organization's average, which is 5.11. of 3.4. His defensive ability also stands out, with a solid 70.4% rate in takedown defense compared to his own. overall average in the UFC, which is of 55%. These numbers reflect not only the precision and power of Pereira's attacks, but also his efficiency in resisting takedown attempts, solidifying his reputation as a standout competitor in mixed martial arts.
8:20 PMan hour ago

STATISTICS

Jiri Prochazka and Thiago Pereira present different strategies in their approaches in the Octagon. Prochazka demonstrates a notable predilection for striking his opponent's head, registering an impressive 85.2%, compared to Pereira's 41%. While Prochazka predominantly focuses on attacks on At a distance, with 77.8%, Pereira maintains an even more pronounced preference, reaching 85% in this category.

In the fighting position, Prochazka displays versatility, standing out on his feet. (61.3%) and showing competence both above (14.7%) and below the ground (24%). In contrast, Pereira focuses mainly on standing fighting, with an impressive 83.6%, while his forays on the ground are more limited.

These discrepancies highlight unique tactical approaches, outlining the distinctive characteristics of Prochazka and Pereira in MMA. While Prochazka seeks a variety of options in the confrontation, Pereira stands out for his strength on the feet, shaping strategies that reflect his individual skills and specific fighting styles.

8:15 PMan hour ago

SUMMARY BY JIRI PROCHAZKA!

Jiri Prochazka, a renowned MMA fighter, displays impressive punch accuracy, with a remarkable rate of 55.6%, surpassing the UFC average, which remains at 42%. Furthermore, its effectiveness is reflected in the average number of significant blows per minute, reaching 5.77, while the organization's average is 5.77. of 3.4. Prochazka also excels at takedown defense, recording a solid rate of 68.4% compared to Prochazka. overall average in UFC of 55%. These numbers reveal not only the Czech fighter's technical skill, but also his ability to excel in crucial aspects of the sport, consolidating his position as a prominent figure on the arts scene mixed martial.
8:10 PMan hour ago

SCHEDULES!

PRELIMINARY CARD - 8pm

MAIN CARD - 00h.

8:05 PMan hour ago

MAIN CARD!

8:00 PM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Steve Erceg (56.9 kg) x Alessandro Costa (56.8 kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Tabatha Ricci (52.3 Kg) x Loopy Godinez (52.1 Kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Mateusz Rebecki (70.6 kg) x Roosevelt Roberts (71.6 kg)* 

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Nazim Sadykhov (70.5 kg) x Viacheslav Borshchev (70.2 kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Jared Gordon (70.5 kg) x Mark O. Madsen (70.1 kg)

Weight weight (up to 62.5 kg): John Castaneda (62.4 kg) x Kyung Ho Kang (62.5 kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Joshua Van (57 kg) x Kevin Borjas (57 kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Dennis Buzukja (66 kg) x Jamall Emmers (66.6 kg)

7:55 PM2 hours ago

The fight will be played at Madison Square Garden

TheJiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira fight will be played at Madison Square Garden, with a capacity of 19.500 people.
7:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
