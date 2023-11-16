Hawks vs Knicks LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Photo: @Atlanta Hawks

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:40 AM33 minutes ago

Tune in here Hawks vs Knicks Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hawks vs Knicks match.
12:35 AM38 minutes ago

What time is Hawks vs Knicks match for NBA in Season Tournament 2023?

This is the start time of the game Hawks vs Knicks of 10th November in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

November 15, 2023

20:00 ET

 

Argentina

November 15, 2023

21:00

 

Bolivia

November 15, 2023

19:00

 

Brazil

November 15, 2023

21:00

 

Chile

November 15, 2023

21:00

 

Colombia

November 15, 2023

19:00

 

Ecuador

November 15, 2023

19:00

 

Spain

November 16, 2023

2:00

 

Mexico

November 15, 2023

18:00

 

Peru

November 15, 2023

19:00

 
12:30 AM43 minutes ago

Watch out for this Knicks player

After joining the Mavericks, Brunson became an important player in the team's rotation. Since his arrival to the Knicks, he has proven to be a solid point guard with ball handling skills, scoring ability and good vision.

 

12:25 AMan hour ago

Keep an eye on this Hawks player:

Trae Young will be the player to watch on the court, his style of play often characterized by his ability to handle the ball, his vision and his accuracy on three-point shots. In addition, he has earned recognition for his fearlessness at crucial moments in games.

12:20 AMan hour ago

About The Stadium

The State Farm Arena is located in downtown Atlanta at 1 Philips Drive. Originally known as Philips Arena, it opened in 1999 and has undergone several renovations over the years. The capacity of the arena varies depending on the type of event. For basketball events, it can hold around 16,000 to 21,000 spectators, while for concerts and other events, capacity can vary.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Seeking a victory

On the other hand, the Knicks will visit the Hawks in a duel where the importance will be to improve their record as visitors and obtain a victory that will help them to position themselves better in the NBA Eastern Conference. Likewise, this duel will help them to measure what they need to improve for the next duels against stronger teams in the standings.
12:10 AMan hour ago

Improve the record

At the moment the Atlanta Hawks have maintained a longer winning streak than losing streak in the Eastern Conference, however, it is only 1 win or loss, which makes the record so far still positive. However, the Hawks will have to get the win against the Knicks, a team that for now if it remains in equal achievements and losses and also happens to be one of the teams that are not usually given to play away.
12:05 AMan hour ago

The feelings of the NBA

The Knicks traveled to Atlanta to face the Hawks in another duel corresponding to the NBA regular season. Both teams are living a regular moment at the beginning of the season as they are currently positioned in the middle of the Eastern Conference, however, the truth is that it is just the beginning of a new adventure in the world of basketball and there is a lot of history ahead so the road to the playoffs could become better for the Knicks or Hawks.
12:00 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Hawks vs Knicks match will be played at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
11:55 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NBA Match: Hawks vs Knicks!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA