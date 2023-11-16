World Championship Doubleheader Live Results: Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
Photo: Disclosure/Edwin De Los Santos

10:26 PM30 minutes ago

10:21 PM35 minutes ago

EDWIN DE LOS SANTOS!

10:16 PM40 minutes ago

TIMETABLES AND INFORMATION!

Boxing: Navarrete x Conceição

November 16, 2023, at 10:15 pm (GMT), in Las Vegas (USA)

EVENT CARD:

Lightweight: Shakur Stevenson x Edwin De Los Santos (12 rounds)

Super featherweight: Emanuel Navarrete x Robson Conceição (12 rounds)

Welterweight: Quinton Randall x Brian Norman Jr. (10 round)

Featherweight: Max Ornelas x Dloyd Diaz (8 rounds)
10:11 PMan hour ago

SPEAK UP, ROBSON CONCEÇAO!

“I will certainly become a world champion, I will be a world champion. And now it has everything to do with the gold medal moment at the Olympics (Rio 2016). The fight will be on the 16th and my fight in Rio was also on the 16th. And I remember they asked me after my gold fight why I didn't cry with emotion, and I didn't cry because already I knew I would be champion. And it is the same thing now. I know I will be champion. And even In 2016, I cried at the start of the Games, when I arrived at the Olympic Village. I read many letters of support from fans and cried. And then When I was champion, I didn't need to cry."

"In Salvador it is It's hot and here (Las Vegas) too, but here it's hot. It's another type of heat, drier, it took me a little while to adapt, but it's okay. everything is fine too. I prepared with young sparring partners, because Navarrete is the best. young. I have a lot of respect for him, he has a lot of talent, but so much very prepared to win this fight. On time there will give Robson Conceição. I trust my team, my preparation. And it is It is very important to be alongside the people who are part of all your work. Mestre (Luiz) Dórea and Hebert (Conceição) have been here with me in Vegas since I arrived."

"I want to celebrate this belt in the same way I did when I won gold in 2016. Dragging a crowd in my neighborhood in Salvador. And this time I even want drag more people. (...) I think a lot about the kids in Salvador, I do everything in my career for them."

10:06 PMan hour ago

SPEAK UP, SHAKUR STEVENSON!

"If you’ If you take Lomachenko off my CV and compare my CV with his, I believe mine is the best. better,” Stevenson said on the podcast “The Hook.” from the Daily Mail.

"With the fight against Lomachenko, it put him on a different level because he had the opportunity. Devin had better opportunities than I did. He had the opportunity to fight [George Kambosos] for all the belts - that's what happened. an opportunity. I didn't have the opportunity to fight Lomachenko on a pay-per-view card. If we fought, it would be a big fight. We tried it, and he said no.

"[Haney] can tell [my background is] better], it's okay if he wants to go down that path. I listen to him, but ask him who he is. the best fighter. In fact, I'm a better fighter than you, brother. I'm in the gym all the time, I eat, sleep and breathe boxing. You enjoys parties, social media, doing other things. I'm focused. When the opportunity arrives, you will be ready. you'll see."

10:01 PMan hour ago

T-Mobile Arena: Stage of the fight!

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is is a renowned entertainment and sports facility located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, United States. Opened in April 2016, the arena is open to the public. owned by MGM Resorts International and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG). With a variable capacity for events, it can accommodate from 12,000 to 20,000 spectators, depending on the type of event.

T-Mobile Arena has become an iconic venue for a variety of events, including concerts, entertainment shows, sporting events and, notably, boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) fights. It has been the site of several high-profile boxing matches, often hosting events that attract international attention due to its reputation. Its location in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas. Given its modern infrastructure and privileged location, the T-Mobile Arena is ideal for everyone. a popular choice for a variety of large events.

9:56 PMan hour ago

HOW EDWIN DE LOS SANTOS ARRIVES!

Boxer De Los Santos E. displayed a remarkable performance in his recent clashes. In his last fight on July 8, 2023, he faced Adorno J. for the WBC title, winning the victory on points after 10 rounds. His ability in the ring was also highlighted on September 4, 2021, when he knocked out Valenzuela J. in the third round, demonstrating his ability to end fights quickly. However, on January 7, 2022, De Los Santos E. faced III Foster W. in an 8-round contest that ended in a draw, highlighting the unpredictability of the sport. With a track record that includes convincing victories and a challenging draw, De Los Santos E. remains an intriguing figure on the boxing scene, leaving fans eager for his next challenges.
9:51 PMan hour ago

HOW STEVENSON SHAKUR ARRIVES!

Boxer Stevenson S. has presented an impressive performance in his latest fights. In his most recent fight on April 9, 2023, against S. Yoshino, Stevenson emerged victorious via technical knockout in the sixth round, consolidating his skill in the ring. Before that, on September 23, 2022, he faced Róbson Conceição in a 12-round fight for the WBC title, taking the victory on points. His triumphant trajectory continued in 1st place. May 2022, when he overcame Valdez O. in a points decision after 12 rounds. On October 23, 2021, Stevenson defeated Herring J. by technical knockout in the tenth round, displaying his dominance. The year 2021 also witnessed her victory over Nakathila J. on June 12, again on points after 12 rounds. Stevenson S. demonstrates consistency and skill, consolidating his position on the international boxing scene.
9:46 PMan hour ago

CARDS!

WBC Light Title

Shakur Stevenson x Edwin de los Santos

WBO super featherweight title

Emanuel Navarrete x Robson Conceio

Abdullah Mason x José Maria Cárdenas (lightweight)

Emiliano Vargas x Cristian Olivares (lightweight)

Brian Norman Jr. x Quinton Randall (welterweight)

Floyd Diaz x Max Ornelas (bantamweight)

Andrés Cortes x Freddy Fonseca (super featherweight)

9:41 PMan hour ago

The fight will be played at T-Mobile Arena

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos fight will be played at T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity of 19.500 people.
9:36 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 295: Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
