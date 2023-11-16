World Championship Doubleheader Live Results: Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos Live Score Here
November 16, 2023, at 10:15 pm (GMT), in Las Vegas (USA)
EVENT CARD:
Lightweight: Shakur Stevenson x Edwin De Los Santos (12 rounds)
Super featherweight: Emanuel Navarrete x Robson Conceição (12 rounds)
Welterweight: Quinton Randall x Brian Norman Jr. (10 round)
Featherweight: Max Ornelas x Dloyd Diaz (8 rounds)
SPEAK UP, ROBSON CONCEÇAO!
"In Salvador it is It's hot and here (Las Vegas) too, but here it's hot. It's another type of heat, drier, it took me a little while to adapt, but it's okay. everything is fine too. I prepared with young sparring partners, because Navarrete is the best. young. I have a lot of respect for him, he has a lot of talent, but so much very prepared to win this fight. On time there will give Robson Conceição. I trust my team, my preparation. And it is It is very important to be alongside the people who are part of all your work. Mestre (Luiz) Dórea and Hebert (Conceição) have been here with me in Vegas since I arrived."
"I want to celebrate this belt in the same way I did when I won gold in 2016. Dragging a crowd in my neighborhood in Salvador. And this time I even want drag more people. (...) I think a lot about the kids in Salvador, I do everything in my career for them."
SPEAK UP, SHAKUR STEVENSON!
"With the fight against Lomachenko, it put him on a different level because he had the opportunity. Devin had better opportunities than I did. He had the opportunity to fight [George Kambosos] for all the belts - that's what happened. an opportunity. I didn't have the opportunity to fight Lomachenko on a pay-per-view card. If we fought, it would be a big fight. We tried it, and he said no.
"[Haney] can tell [my background is] better], it's okay if he wants to go down that path. I listen to him, but ask him who he is. the best fighter. In fact, I'm a better fighter than you, brother. I'm in the gym all the time, I eat, sleep and breathe boxing. You enjoys parties, social media, doing other things. I'm focused. When the opportunity arrives, you will be ready. you'll see."
T-Mobile Arena: Stage of the fight!
T-Mobile Arena has become an iconic venue for a variety of events, including concerts, entertainment shows, sporting events and, notably, boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) fights. It has been the site of several high-profile boxing matches, often hosting events that attract international attention due to its reputation. Its location in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas. Given its modern infrastructure and privileged location, the T-Mobile Arena is ideal for everyone. a popular choice for a variety of large events.
