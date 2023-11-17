Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Boxing Fight
Stay tuned to follow Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao live in the WBO Co-Star fight.

In a few moments we will share with you the best moments of the Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao live WBO Co-Star Fight, as well as the latest information coming out of the T-Mobile Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch live online Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao in the WBO Co-Headline Fight

The Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao fight will be televised on ESPN.

The Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao fight can be streamed on Star+.

Statements by Robson Conceicao

Also in conference Robson Conceicao commented on his feelings about this fight:

"I heard about this fight the day before a scheduled fight in September, and I saw that it was a great opportunity. So I was very happy and accepted right away. The tougher things are for me, the better."

"It's hard to get three world title shots. But that's what happened as an amateur. It took me three tries to become Olympic champion. So the same thing is going to happen in professional boxing."

Statements by Emanuel Navarrete

At a press conference Emanuel Navarrete commented on what it means to face a dangerous fighter like Robson Conceicao:

"Robson represents a huge threat in this fight. His style is very difficult. He's a fighter with an Olympic style. That makes for a tough fight for anyone with my style. But we work on that. We work on that to make the fight easier for me"

"I like to be active. I like to work. I always like to fight and I take advantage of the opportunities that come up in my career"

What time is the WBO Super Featherweight Co-Star Fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceicao?

This is the start time of the Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao fight on 16 November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 00:00 hours

Bolivia: 00:00 hours

Brazil: 00:00 hours

Chile: 00:00 hours

Colombia: 00:00 hours

Ecuador: 00:00 hours

Spain: 06:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET

Mexico: 22:00 hours

Paraguay: 00:00 hours

Peru: 00:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 00:00 hours

Japan: 14:00 hours

India: 11:00 hours 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 06:00 hours

T-Mobile Arena

It will be the Arena where this long awaited fight will take place, it is one of the most important Boxing venues, it has a capacity for 20 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 6, 2016, it will be the venue where Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao will fight, in the Co-Star fight that promises to have a lot of intensity and emotions, without a doubt a great venue for a great fight in Las Vegas.

Full Billboard

Here is the full card for this bout:

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos; vacant WBC lightweight world title.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceicao; Navarrete's WBO world super featherweight title

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Quinton Randall, welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs Max Ornelas, bantamweight

Troy Isley vs Vladimir Hernandez, middle

Giovanni Sarchioto vs. to be confirmed, super middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs Jose Cardenas, lightweight

Jackson Murray vs Steven Torres, heavyweight

Hugo Micallef vs Sergio Odabai, super lightweight

How does Robson Conceicao arrive?

The Brazilian comes to this match with a record of 17 fights and a record of 16 wins, 8 by KO, 8 by decision and one loss, he will look for tomorrow to beat Emanuel Navarrete and give the surprise in this CO-Star fight, he is Olympic Lightweight champion, so a special fight is expected, with two boxers of very high quality, this way both come to this fight tomorrow at the T-Mobile Arena.
How is Emanuel Navarrete coming along?

Emanuel Navarrete comes into this match with a great record having in his career 39 fights in total, with 38 wins and one loss, with 31 fights won by KO, he will face Robson Conceicao in a fight that promises to be one of the best, he is the current WBO super featherweight champion, he will be looking for one more victory in his career tomorrow in the main fight of this card in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the minute by minute of the match Emanuel Navarrete vs Robson Conceicao live, this match is a Boxing Match. The match will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 22:00.
