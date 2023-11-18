UFC Vegas 82 Live Results: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
BRAZILIAN FRIENDS IN THE OCTAGON!

Luana Pinheiro and Amanda RIbas, friends and Brazilians, will take part in the second fight on the main card. The athletes commented on the moment.

“We lived together in 2012, 2013 and I think 2014. We lived in the same house, we went out on the weekends, we always lived together. Yes (it's weird fighting Amanda). It is not It's a fight that I would choose, unless it was for the belt and I would like this fight to be for the belt. Due to the fact that already having lived there, having been friends, sharing the same dreams. When we lived in Belo Horizonte we never imagined that this day would come,” said Luana in an interview on ‘media day’.

“It's going to be really cool. We are making history. É the first fight between two judokas in the UFC. Amanda is She is an incredible athlete, I admire her a lot. I like her fighting style, the takedowns she takes. They are a little similar to mine. Because in judo For MMA, we can't have much variation because there's no grip (on the kimono). But she uses it very well. I don't know (who will take the first fall on Saturday). It will be what will fall? It will be What will be a judo fall? It will be What will be the punch? I trained to fight MMA. Let's see how the fight will unfold. But I promise it will be a ‘fight'”, said Luana.

“I'm extremely professional, so I look at her as an opponent who wants to take away a prize and I don't want to let her do that. So I see it that way now. After the fight (celebratory gesture), ok, we enjoy Vegas and we do a lot of things. But now I see her like this,” declared Amanda.

FIGHTERS INFORMATION!

With a record of 22 wins, 5 losses and no draws, the fighter from the United States, 187.96 cm tall and weighing 83.9 kg, has a leg reach of 106.68 cm and a wingspan of 190.5cm. Their opponent from Scotland, with a record of 17 wins, 6 losses and 1 draw, is slightly taller, at 191.77 cm, and weighs 92.06 kg. He has a wingspan of 193.04 cm and a leg reach of 109.22 cm. These statistics highlight the physical differences between the two competitors, promising an intriguing clash in the martial arts scene.
SPEAK UP, BRENDAN ALLEN!

"It wasn't a middleweight fight," Allen told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at Wednesday's media day. "They weighed 85, but they are both 170 years old. I don’t know how you do it. qualifies – I don't know if anyone is here. You're on the panel, but if you are, I don't like you. Only I'll be honest.

"É nonsense. This guy didn't beat one of the middleweights. He hasn't beaten a middleweight fighter, especially one ranked at middleweight. He beat the number 1 guy in the welterweight division. Cool, congratulations. I think everyone agrees that in a five-round fight, Kamaru wins, and that was off the couch. Keep him at welterweight and rank him first, OK, do that. This is something different."

"The rankings are absolutely political bullshit," Allen said. "They are people coming from where? É politics because it does not depend on skill. If we are betting on pure skill, there is a lot of guys who shouldn't be here.

"How is it? We have guys who haven't fought in a while. two years in the rankings? Three years. How is this? one thing? They shouldn't even be close. There should be guidelines. You have to fight at least as many times, at least once a year. If you If you don't do this, you will lose money. will be removed."

SCHEDULES!

Preliminary card - 4pm

Main card - 7pm.

MAIN CARD!

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Brendan Allen x Paul Craig

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Michael Morales x Jake Matthews

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Chase Hooper x Jordan Leavitt

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Payton Talbott x Nick Aguirre

Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Luana Pinheiro x Amanda Ribas

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Uros Medic x Myktybek Orolbai.

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Jonathan Pearce x Joanderson Brito

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Chad Anheliger x Jose Johnson

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Christian Leroy Duncan x Denis Tiuliulin

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Mick Parkin x Caio Machado

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Jeka Saragih x Lucas Alexander

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Lucie Pudilova x Ailin Perez

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Trey Ogden x Nikolas Motta

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Charles Johnson x Rafael Estevam

The fight will be played at UFC Apex

TheBrendan Allen vs Paul Craig fight will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 19.500 people.
