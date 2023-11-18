UFC Vegas 82 Live Results: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig Live Score Here
THE FIGHT!
BRAZILIAN FRIENDS IN THE OCTAGON!
“We lived together in 2012, 2013 and I think 2014. We lived in the same house, we went out on the weekends, we always lived together. Yes (it's weird fighting Amanda). It is not It's a fight that I would choose, unless it was for the belt and I would like this fight to be for the belt. Due to the fact that already having lived there, having been friends, sharing the same dreams. When we lived in Belo Horizonte we never imagined that this day would come,” said Luana in an interview on ‘media day’.
“It's going to be really cool. We are making history. É the first fight between two judokas in the UFC. Amanda is She is an incredible athlete, I admire her a lot. I like her fighting style, the takedowns she takes. They are a little similar to mine. Because in judo For MMA, we can't have much variation because there's no grip (on the kimono). But she uses it very well. I don't know (who will take the first fall on Saturday). It will be what will fall? It will be What will be a judo fall? It will be What will be the punch? I trained to fight MMA. Let's see how the fight will unfold. But I promise it will be a ‘fight'”, said Luana.
“I'm extremely professional, so I look at her as an opponent who wants to take away a prize and I don't want to let her do that. So I see it that way now. After the fight (celebratory gesture), ok, we enjoy Vegas and we do a lot of things. But now I see her like this,” declared Amanda.
FIGHTERS INFORMATION!
SPEAK UP, BRENDAN ALLEN!
"É nonsense. This guy didn't beat one of the middleweights. He hasn't beaten a middleweight fighter, especially one ranked at middleweight. He beat the number 1 guy in the welterweight division. Cool, congratulations. I think everyone agrees that in a five-round fight, Kamaru wins, and that was off the couch. Keep him at welterweight and rank him first, OK, do that. This is something different."
"The rankings are absolutely political bullshit," Allen said. "They are people coming from where? É politics because it does not depend on skill. If we are betting on pure skill, there is a lot of guys who shouldn't be here.
"How is it? We have guys who haven't fought in a while. two years in the rankings? Three years. How is this? one thing? They shouldn't even be close. There should be guidelines. You have to fight at least as many times, at least once a year. If you If you don't do this, you will lose money. will be removed."
SCHEDULES!
Main card - 7pm.
MAIN CARD!
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Michael Morales x Jake Matthews
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Chase Hooper x Jordan Leavitt
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Payton Talbott x Nick Aguirre
Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Luana Pinheiro x Amanda Ribas
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Uros Medic x Myktybek Orolbai.
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Chad Anheliger x Jose Johnson
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Christian Leroy Duncan x Denis Tiuliulin
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 kg): Mick Parkin x Caio Machado
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Jeka Saragih x Lucas Alexander
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Lucie Pudilova x Ailin Perez
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Trey Ogden x Nikolas Motta
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Charles Johnson x Rafael Estevam