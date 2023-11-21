Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: Kansas City Chiefs

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the Arrowhead Stadium.

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL 2023

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs can be tuned into the NFL Gamepass live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

This is the start time of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs match on Monday, November 20 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:15 PM
Bolivia: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 10:15 PM
Chile: 10:15 PM
Colombia: 8:15 PM
Ecuador: 8:15 PM
United States (ET): 8:15 PM
Spain: 2:15 AM (next day)
Mexico: 7:15 PM
Paraguay: 8:15 PM
Peru: 8:15 PM
Uruguay: 10:15 PM

Kansas City Injury Report

The player who may not be in this match is the following:

Questionable: Richie James (knee).

Philadelphia Injury Report

The players who will not be in this game are the following:

Out: Dallas Goedert (forearm), Justin Evans (knee), Derek Barnett﻿ (personal reasons).

Players to watch for Kansas City Chiefs

These are three important Kansas City Chiefs players who could have an outstanding performance during this game:

Patrick Mahomes (#15), 28-year-old QB, has 2,442 passing yards and 17 touchdowns so far this season. Also on offense, Travis Kelce (#87), a 34-year-old TE, has 597 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Another notable player is Isiah Pacheco (#10), 24-year-old RB. He has a total of 525 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas team is also off to a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are leaders of the AFC West with 7 games won, 2 lost and 0 tied.

The Chiefs also rested last week, and will try to keep winning. Their last game was on November 5, 2023 against the Miami Dolphins, they won with a score of 21-14.

They arrive as favorites to win this game, they will try to take advantage of the advantage by playing at home with the support of their people.

Players to watch for Philadelphia Eagles

These are three important Philadelphia Eagles players who could have an outstanding performance during this game:

Jalen Hurts (#1), 25-year-old QB, has 2,347 passing yards and 15 touchdowns so far this season. Also on offense, A.J. Brown (#11), 26-year-old WR, is the second best receiver in the entire league in terms of receiving yards, with 1,005 and 6 touchdowns. Another notable player is D'Andre Swift (#0), a 24-year-old RB, who has carried a total of 614 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia team is going through a great moment in the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are the leaders of the NFC East with 8 games won, 1 lost and 0 tied.

The Eagles have just rested last week, they will look to continue adding victories. Their last game was on November 5, 2023 against the Dallas Cowboys, they won with a score of 28-23.

Despite going through a good streak, when playing away, they arrive as the least favorites to win this match, but they could surprise.

Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium is located in Kansas City, Missouri. This venue was inaugurated in August 1972 and has capacity for 76,416 spectators, this match will be played here.

Its name means Arrowhead, and it is also known among fans as “the Red Sea.” In September 2014 it won the Guinness Record for the loudest stadium in the world.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs!

My name is Ramón Betech and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
