Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Score
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL 2023
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
This is the start time of the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs match on Monday, November 20 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:15 PM
Bolivia: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 10:15 PM
Chile: 10:15 PM
Colombia: 8:15 PM
Ecuador: 8:15 PM
United States (ET): 8:15 PM
Spain: 2:15 AM (next day)
Mexico: 7:15 PM
Paraguay: 8:15 PM
Peru: 8:15 PM
Uruguay: 10:15 PM
Kansas City Injury Report
Questionable: Richie James (knee).
Philadelphia Injury Report
Out: Dallas Goedert (forearm), Justin Evans (knee), Derek Barnett (personal reasons).
Players to watch for Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes (#15), 28-year-old QB, has 2,442 passing yards and 17 touchdowns so far this season. Also on offense, Travis Kelce (#87), a 34-year-old TE, has 597 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Another notable player is Isiah Pacheco (#10), 24-year-old RB. He has a total of 525 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs also rested last week, and will try to keep winning. Their last game was on November 5, 2023 against the Miami Dolphins, they won with a score of 21-14.
They arrive as favorites to win this game, they will try to take advantage of the advantage by playing at home with the support of their people.
Players to watch for Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts (#1), 25-year-old QB, has 2,347 passing yards and 15 touchdowns so far this season. Also on offense, A.J. Brown (#11), 26-year-old WR, is the second best receiver in the entire league in terms of receiving yards, with 1,005 and 6 touchdowns. Another notable player is D'Andre Swift (#0), a 24-year-old RB, who has carried a total of 614 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have just rested last week, they will look to continue adding victories. Their last game was on November 5, 2023 against the Dallas Cowboys, they won with a score of 28-23.
Despite going through a good streak, when playing away, they arrive as the least favorites to win this match, but they could surprise.
Arrowhead Stadium
Its name means Arrowhead, and it is also known among fans as “the Red Sea.” In September 2014 it won the Guinness Record for the loudest stadium in the world.
Do not miss a detail of the match Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.