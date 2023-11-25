Survivor Series: LIVE Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch WWE Premium
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this WWE Survivor Series.
NEW CHAMPION?

Throughout these weeks, The Miz has been giving several promos with Gunther in what appears to be a fight that could give us a new Intercontinental Champion, as there has been speculation that the current champion will leave the midcard to move to the main event, and with the Royal Rumble on the horizon, the idea that the current champion will leave the vacancy in the hands of another to seek a star fight at Wrestlemania has gained momentum as the days have gone by.
HIS PRIME ERA IT'S COMING

After what happened at Crown Jewel, Santos Escobar broke ties with Rey Mysterio and the LWO reston, to such an extent, that he attacked each of those he once called "family". Now, the new rising heel in WWE will face a Carlito who will return to a Pay Per View after 16 years of absence and seek to take justice for the damage done to his friends. What will the rivalry end in? Will Carlito be able to defeat Santos Escobar? 
THE END OF A GREAT RIVALRY

The rivalry generated by Judgment Day with Jay Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins will finally come to an end when the faces of the roster face one of the best stable heels WWE has had so far in 2023. At War Games, the grand finale of a story line that has been worked by the creative team to finish the process of building the main characters that will be involved in Wrestlemania 40 will be defined and from the next RAW, the following rivalries will be built towards the main event of the wrestling.
RKO OUT OF NOWHERE

Although it was an open secret with great possibilities of being confirmed at any moment, WWE went ahead and confirmed the return of Randy Orton to the rings of the best wrestling in the world after Cody Rhodes announced that "The Viper" will be the fifth member of his team for War Games 2023. Randy Orton left WWE due to an injury that underwent surgery in 2021 and since then the "Legend Killer" had not set foot in a WWE ring. 
Is CM Punk coming back?

It was already announced by Cody Rhodes that Randy Orton will return to WWE at Survivor Series to be the fifth member of the team formed by the American nightmare at this year's WAR GAMES. However, fans are still hopeful that the best Wrestling company in the world has one more surprise in store for them since being in Chicago, CM Punk's name is still rumbling to return in this event, despite the fact that there has been no confirmation from the company. 

It should be recalled that CM Punk is no longer in AEW, after a controversial step with the rival company, also, Punk ended on good terms with the owners of UFC, same that have control of half of the shares of WWE, so it does not sound far-fetched the idea of continuing to think about a possible return.

About The Stadium

The Allstate Arena is a multi-purpose venue located in Rosemont, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Opened in 1980, it has been a major venue for a variety of events, from concerts and sporting events to family shows and conventions.

The Allstate Arena has hosted a number of sports teams and events, including ice hockey games, basketball, professional wrestling and more. Previously, it was home to the Chicago Wolves, an American Hockey League (AHL) field hockey team.

The Allstate Arena's capacity varies depending on the type of event. It can hold up to approximately 18,500 people for concerts and about 17,500 for sporting events.

The Schedule

For this Survivor Series event, there will be two titles on the line, both from the women's division (Smackdown and Raw).

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz.
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark.
Survivor Series Men's Match: Team RAW (Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton) vs. Team SmackDown (Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and JD McDonagh).
Survivor Series Women's Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Asuka, Bayley & Kairi Sane)
Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.

Kick-off time

The WWE Survivor Series match will be played at Allstate Arena, in Chicago, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 WWE Pay Per View: WWE Survivor Series!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
