Survivor Series: LIVE Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch WWE Premium

It should be recalled that CM Punk is no longer in AEW, after a controversial step with the rival company, also, Punk ended on good terms with the owners of UFC, same that have control of half of the shares of WWE, so it does not sound far-fetched the idea of continuing to think about a possible return.
About The Stadium
The Allstate Arena has hosted a number of sports teams and events, including ice hockey games, basketball, professional wrestling and more. Previously, it was home to the Chicago Wolves, an American Hockey League (AHL) field hockey team.
The Allstate Arena's capacity varies depending on the type of event. It can hold up to approximately 18,500 people for concerts and about 17,500 for sporting events.
The Schedule
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz.
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark.
Survivor Series Men's Match: Team RAW (Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton) vs. Team SmackDown (Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and JD McDonagh).
Survivor Series Women's Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Asuka, Bayley & Kairi Sane)
Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.