Hawks vs Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In Season Tournament Game 2023

What time is Cavaliers vs Hawks match for NBA Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cavaliers vs Hawks of 28th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 28, 2023
|
20:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
November 28, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
November 28, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Brazil
|
November 28, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Chile
|
November 28, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Colombia
|
November 28, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
November 28, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Spain
|
November 29, 2023
|
2:30
|
|
Mexico
|
November 28, 2023
|
18:30
|
|
Peru
|
November 28, 2023
|
19:30
|
Keep an eye on this Cavaliers player:
Donovan Mitchell has been a standout player for the Cavs, his style of play includes exceptional scoring skills, speed on the court and an ability to lead his team. Mitchell has been selected to several NBA All-Star Games and has played a crucial role in the Cavaliers' regular season success.
Watch out for this Hawks player:
Since his arrival in the NBA, Trae Young has been a standout for the Atlanta Hawks. He quickly became an integral part of the team and has proven to be one of the most talented young players in the league. His style of play includes exceptional ball handling skills, an impressive range shot and an ability to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates.
About the Stadium
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is a multi-purpose arena located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Originally known as Gund Arena, it opened in 1994 and has been the home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers ever since. The arena has a variable capacity depending on the type of event, but can hold over 20,000 spectators during basketball games. It is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Cleveland, making it easily accessible for fans attending events.
For one more win
On the other hand, the Cavaliers have had a better pace than their rivals in this group stage, for starters, they are currently positioned in second place in Group A East with 2 wins and 1 loss, just 1 place behind the Pacers who dominated at ease their four games in this first stage of the competition. The Cavaliers will face the Hawks, who are not getting any better in the NBA and come in as the least favorite opponent to win this duel.
The Hawks are still not getting off the ground
The Atlanta Hawks have had a poor performance in what corresponds to this new NBA tournament as they are located in the fourth position of Group A, where the Pacers have already secured a place in the next round. At the moment, the Hawks have a total of 1 win and 2 losses, with one game to play in this group stage so their highest position they could aspire to is third place over the 76ers, however, the Cavaliers want to get to their third win and will not make it easy for the Atlanta Hawks.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are back on fire with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensities with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the beginning of this new season, also came the opportunity to lift a new championship such as the NBA-In Season Tournament, so the emotions become more powerful.
Kick-off time
The Cavaliers vs Hawks match will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
