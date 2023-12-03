UFC Austin Live Results: Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
Photo: Disclosure/UFC

Photo: Disclosure/UFC
ABOUT DARIUSH!

Beneil Dariush, a prominent competitor in the lightweight category, boasts a remarkable record of 22 wins, 5 losses and 1 draw. He currently enjoys a 5-game winning streak, demonstrating consistency in his performance. With 5 knockouts and 8 submissions in his history, Dariush displays versatility in his methods of victory.

Your standing game is It is robust, achieving a striking accuracy of 49%, with 772 significant strikes connected out of 1572 delivered. Furthermore, its efficiency in falls is excellent. This is evident, with an accuracy of 34% and an average of 0.88 falls per 15 minutes of fighting. Dariush has solid defense, with a 58% strike defense rate and an impressive 81% takedown defense.

With an average fight time of 9:16, Beneil Dariush is the best. He is a resilient competitor who dominates in different positions, distributing his blows with standing dexterity; (66%), in the clinch (16%) and on the ground (18%). His victories are evenly distributed between knockouts (23%), decisions (41%) and submissions (36%). Dariush continues to emerge as a formidable force in MMA's lightweight division.

ABOUT TSARUKYAN!

Arman Tsarukyan, competing in the lightweight category, has an impressive record of 20 wins, 3 losses and no draws. He demonstrates his versatile ability with 8 victories by knockout and 5 by submission. Your standing game is It is remarkable, with a striking accuracy of 48%, connecting 468 significant blows out of 975 delivered. Furthermore, it stands out for its takedown defense, with a rate of 75%.

Tsarukyan has an average of 3.82 takedown attempts per fight, highlighting his aggressiveness in ground control. With an average fight time of 13:37, he dominates in different positions, 65% on the feet, 7% in the clinch and 28% on the ground. His victories are distributed between knockouts (40%), decisions (35%) and submissions (25%). Tsarukyan, with his technical and varied style, is a great talent. You are a force to be reckoned with on the MMA scene.

WHOLESALE?

“I’m not going to start anything with anyone, but if you’ If you start this shit with me, I'll definitely finish it. You are Just getting started, I might go to jail tonight. So this idiot came to me. me and tried to start this sh*t. He didn't know I was going to finish this shit. I punched one of his friends. Stop playing with me. I don't know who the hell he is. But he was acting very brave when they attacked me when I was alone. As soon as I met up with my guy again, he said, ‘Oh no, no’. You started this s***, and as soon as security arrived, you were killed. “He wants to act tough again,” Green declared on his official “Instagram” account about Tsarukyan.
SPEAK UP, DARIUSH!

“That’s The thing is, for MMA, listen, if you want is not available. improving, you will improve. is practically getting worse. Everyone is ready improving, all the time. If you appear the same as it was a few years ago. five years, you is being crushed there; outside. So, I think it's a good idea. That's what makes it exciting for me,” said Dariush during an interview with UFC.

“Thereá newer versions (of me), however you like it. If you want to call them, they are very good. So, do I have experience, have I continued to improve, have I brought new things to beat these guys? That, to me, makes it exciting. And, you You know, if you look like that, a lot like, ‘Man, I'm stuck fighting these guys’. You You can't be bitter. Once you have completed the it becomes bitter, it messes with your judgment and your ability to fight,” he concluded.

“Poirier makes more sense in terms of ranking, visibility, in terms of everything, right? But on paper, I think Tsarukyan is great. the toughest fighter, has better grappling skills, is the best fighter. younger, I would say hungrier. If we are talking about visibility, I would choose Poirier. If we are talking about who is The most difficult challenge, I would choose Tsarukyan, this is the most difficult challenge. my opinion. I'm really excited to fight him, to be honest with you. I will always choose to fight the most complicated guy, this is me. my goal”, declared the fighter.

SCHEDULES!

Main card - 9pm

Preliminary card - 6pm.

MAIN CARD!

Beneil Dariush x Arman Tsarukyan
Jalin Turner x Bobby Green
Rob Font x Deiveson Figueiredo
Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Clay Guida x Joaquim "Netto BJJ" Silva
Punahele Soriano x Dustin Stoltzfus
PRELIMINARY CARD!

Miesha Tate x Julia Avila

Zach Reese x Cody Brundage

Drakkar Klose x Joe Solecki

Steve Garcia x Melquizael Costa

Rodolfo Bellato x Ihor Potieria

Wellington Turman x Jared Gooden

Veronica Hardy x Jamey-Lyn Horth

The fight will be played at Moody Center

TheBeneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan fight will be played at Moody Center, with a capacity of 19.500 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 82: Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
