UFC Austin Live Results: Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

Watch Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Live Score Here
ABOUT DARIUSH!
Your standing game is It is robust, achieving a striking accuracy of 49%, with 772 significant strikes connected out of 1572 delivered. Furthermore, its efficiency in falls is excellent. This is evident, with an accuracy of 34% and an average of 0.88 falls per 15 minutes of fighting. Dariush has solid defense, with a 58% strike defense rate and an impressive 81% takedown defense.
With an average fight time of 9:16, Beneil Dariush is the best. He is a resilient competitor who dominates in different positions, distributing his blows with standing dexterity; (66%), in the clinch (16%) and on the ground (18%). His victories are evenly distributed between knockouts (23%), decisions (41%) and submissions (36%). Dariush continues to emerge as a formidable force in MMA's lightweight division.
ABOUT TSARUKYAN!
Tsarukyan has an average of 3.82 takedown attempts per fight, highlighting his aggressiveness in ground control. With an average fight time of 13:37, he dominates in different positions, 65% on the feet, 7% in the clinch and 28% on the ground. His victories are distributed between knockouts (40%), decisions (35%) and submissions (25%). Tsarukyan, with his technical and varied style, is a great talent. You are a force to be reckoned with on the MMA scene.
SPEAK UP, DARIUSH!
“Thereá newer versions (of me), however you like it. If you want to call them, they are very good. So, do I have experience, have I continued to improve, have I brought new things to beat these guys? That, to me, makes it exciting. And, you You know, if you look like that, a lot like, ‘Man, I'm stuck fighting these guys’. You You can't be bitter. Once you have completed the it becomes bitter, it messes with your judgment and your ability to fight,” he concluded.
“Poirier makes more sense in terms of ranking, visibility, in terms of everything, right? But on paper, I think Tsarukyan is great. the toughest fighter, has better grappling skills, is the best fighter. younger, I would say hungrier. If we are talking about visibility, I would choose Poirier. If we are talking about who is The most difficult challenge, I would choose Tsarukyan, this is the most difficult challenge. my opinion. I'm really excited to fight him, to be honest with you. I will always choose to fight the most complicated guy, this is me. my goal”, declared the fighter.
SCHEDULES!
Preliminary card - 6pm.
MAIN CARD!
Jalin Turner x Bobby Green
Rob Font x Deiveson Figueiredo
Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Clay Guida x Joaquim "Netto BJJ" Silva
Punahele Soriano x Dustin Stoltzfus
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Zach Reese x Cody Brundage
Drakkar Klose x Joe Solecki
Steve Garcia x Melquizael Costa
Rodolfo Bellato x Ihor Potieria
Wellington Turman x Jared Gooden
Veronica Hardy x Jamey-Lyn Horth