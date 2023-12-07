Magic vs Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Cavaliers vs Magic match for NBA Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cavaliers vs Magic of 28th November in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 28, 2023
|
20:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
November 28, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
November 28, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Brazil
|
November 28, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Chile
|
November 28, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Colombia
|
November 28, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
November 28, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Spain
|
November 29, 2023
|
2:30
|
|
Mexico
|
November 28, 2023
|
18:30
|
|
Peru
|
November 28, 2023
|
19:30
|
Keep an eye on this Cavaliers player:
Donovan Mitchell has been a standout player for the Cavs, his style of play includes exceptional scoring skills, speed on the court and an ability to lead his team. Mitchell has been selected to several NBA All-Star Games and has played a crucial role in the Cavaliers' regular season success.
Keep an eye out for this Magic player:
In addition to his scoring ability, Suggs is known for his versatility and defensive skills. His talent on the court and immediate impact at the college level made him stand out as one of the most promising NBA prospects.
About the Stadium
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is a multi-purpose arena located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Originally known as Gund Arena, it opened in 1994 and has been the home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers ever since. The arena has a variable capacity depending on the type of event, but can hold over 20,000 spectators during basketball games. It is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Cleveland, making it easily accessible for fans attending events.
For one more victory
On the other hand, the Cavaliers have had a worse step than their rivals as they are positioned in the eighth place of the conference, also, as far as the In-Season Tournament is concerned, they were left out of the elimination rounds in a group where the Pacers had no mercy. Now, it will be important to see how they will perform in the rest of the season as the 11 wins and 9 losses record does not bode well for the Cavs.
The Magic continue to dazzle
The Magic continue to show their magic and tricks on NBA courts, as they currently look like one of the most important teams in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Celtics, who have not stopped having that winning performance so far this season, Magic remains as the second or third best team in the conference as they are constantly fighting for second place with the Bucks who have the same record of wins with 14 and only 6 losses so far, what is certain is that this great performance is due to the fact that they prioritized more the League than the new tournament, which seems to have given the right results.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are back on fire with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the beginning of this new season, there is also the opportunity to lift a new championship such as the NBA-In Season Tournament, so the emotions become more powerful.
Kick-off time
The Cavaliers vs Magic match will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
