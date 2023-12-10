UFC Vegas 83 Live Results: Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight
Photo: Disclosure/UFC

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:41 PM2 hours ago

Watch Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
9:36 PM2 hours ago

UFC!

Photo: Disclosure/UFC
Photo: Disclosure/UFC
9:31 PM2 hours ago

BRAZILIANS IN ACTION!

On the main card, Rayane Amanda and Talita Alencar, Brazilian, open the note at UFC Vegas 83. Afterwards, Luana Santos faces Switzerland's Stephanie Egger. Finally, concluding the fights between the 'brazucas', André Muniz duels against South Korean Jun Yong Park.
9:26 PM2 hours ago

CHRIS GUTIERREZ BACKGROUND!

The fighter in question has a remarkable record, accumulating 9 victories by knockout, 8 by decision and demonstrating efficiency with 58% accuracy in striking. With 4 submissions in the first round, he stands out as a quick and assertive finisher. Your standing game is This is impressive, connecting 672 significant strikes in 1161 attempts, resulting in an accuracy of 58%. The ability to absorb blows is essential. This is evident, with an average of just 0.34 significant blows absorbed per minute.

In terms of takedowns, the fighter has an accuracy of 38%, applying 8 takedowns in 21 attempts. Your defense is It is solid, with 65% defense against significant hits and 72% against falls. On average, he applies 0.11 takedowns per 15 minutes of fight.

Statistics by position reveal an overwhelming dominance in standing, with 94% of significant strikes landed in this position. The fighter also demonstrates effectiveness in the clinch (2%) and on the ground (3%). In relation to the areas of attack, 40% of the blows were aimed at the area of attack. head, 13% to the body and 47% to the legs.

With an average fight time of 12 minutes and 7 seconds, the fighter stands out for both his versatility and durability. As for the victory methods, 50% were by knockout, 44% by decision and 6% by submission. These statistics solidify the fighter's reputation as a versatile and effective competitor in the mixed martial arts scene.

9:21 PM2 hours ago

HISTORY OF SONG YADONG!

The fighter in question has an impressive record of 9 knockout victories, demonstrating his formidable striking skills. In addition, he accumulated 3 victories by submission, showing versatility both on the feet and on the ground. as well as on the ground. With 7 submissions in the first round, he stands out as a quick and efficient finisher.

Your standing game is This is remarkable, with a striking accuracy of 42%, connecting 651 significant strikes in 1533 attempts. The ability to absorb blows is essential. This is evident, with an average of just 0.53 significant blows absorbed per minute. When it comes to drops, it displayed an accuracy of 56%, applying a drop in 1 of 9 attempts.

The fighter's defense is is solid, with a significant strike defense rate of 59% and a takedown defense of 73%. Showing tactical intelligence, it records an average of 0.21 drops per 15 minutes.

Statistics by position indicate a notable dominance in standing, where 85% of significant strikes were landed. In the clinch and on the ground, the fighter also stands out, with 7% and 8%, respectively.

When analyzing attack areas, the majority of significant strikes were directed to the head (64%), followed by the body (22%) and legs (15%).

In terms of average fight time, the fighter has an average of 11 minutes and 46 seconds, indicating that he is the best fighter. capable of maintaining good performance throughout fights. As for the victory methods, 45% were by knockout, 40% by decision and 15% by submission. These statistics make up an impressive profile for the athlete, highlighting his versatile skills and effectiveness in different aspects of MMA.

9:16 PM2 hours ago

SCHEDULES!

Preliminary card - 9:30 pm

Main card - 00h.

9:11 PM2 hours ago

MAIN CARD!

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Song Yadong (61.6 kg) x Chris Gutierrez (61.6 kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Anthony Smith (93.2 kg) x Khalil Rountree Jr. (92.5 kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Nasrat Haqparast (70.7 kg) x Jamie Mullarkey (70.7 kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Sumudaerji (61.6 kg) x Tim Elliott (61.6 kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Jun Yong Park (84.1 kg) x André "Sergipano" Muniz (84.3 kg)

9:06 PM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Song Kenan (77.3 kg) x Kevin Jousset (77.3 kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Hyun Sung Park (57.1 kg) x Shannon Ross (57.1 kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Steve Garcia (70.3 kg) x Melquizael Costa (70.5 kg) 

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Luana Santos (63 kg) * x Stephanie Egger (61.2 kg)

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Tatsuro Taira (56.9 kg) x Carlos Hernandez (56.7 kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Rayanne dos Santos (52.1 Kg) x Talita Alencar (52.6 Kg)

9:01 PM2 hours ago

The fight will be played at UFC Apex

The Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez fight will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 19.500 people.
8:56 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo