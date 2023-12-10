UFC Vegas 83 Live Results: Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez Live Score Here
UFC!
BRAZILIANS IN ACTION!
CHRIS GUTIERREZ BACKGROUND!
In terms of takedowns, the fighter has an accuracy of 38%, applying 8 takedowns in 21 attempts. Your defense is It is solid, with 65% defense against significant hits and 72% against falls. On average, he applies 0.11 takedowns per 15 minutes of fight.
Statistics by position reveal an overwhelming dominance in standing, with 94% of significant strikes landed in this position. The fighter also demonstrates effectiveness in the clinch (2%) and on the ground (3%). In relation to the areas of attack, 40% of the blows were aimed at the area of attack. head, 13% to the body and 47% to the legs.
With an average fight time of 12 minutes and 7 seconds, the fighter stands out for both his versatility and durability. As for the victory methods, 50% were by knockout, 44% by decision and 6% by submission. These statistics solidify the fighter's reputation as a versatile and effective competitor in the mixed martial arts scene.
HISTORY OF SONG YADONG!
Your standing game is This is remarkable, with a striking accuracy of 42%, connecting 651 significant strikes in 1533 attempts. The ability to absorb blows is essential. This is evident, with an average of just 0.53 significant blows absorbed per minute. When it comes to drops, it displayed an accuracy of 56%, applying a drop in 1 of 9 attempts.
The fighter's defense is is solid, with a significant strike defense rate of 59% and a takedown defense of 73%. Showing tactical intelligence, it records an average of 0.21 drops per 15 minutes.
Statistics by position indicate a notable dominance in standing, where 85% of significant strikes were landed. In the clinch and on the ground, the fighter also stands out, with 7% and 8%, respectively.
When analyzing attack areas, the majority of significant strikes were directed to the head (64%), followed by the body (22%) and legs (15%).
In terms of average fight time, the fighter has an average of 11 minutes and 46 seconds, indicating that he is the best fighter. capable of maintaining good performance throughout fights. As for the victory methods, 45% were by knockout, 40% by decision and 15% by submission. These statistics make up an impressive profile for the athlete, highlighting his versatile skills and effectiveness in different aspects of MMA.
SCHEDULES!
Main card - 00h.
MAIN CARD!
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 kg): Anthony Smith (93.2 kg) x Khalil Rountree Jr. (92.5 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Nasrat Haqparast (70.7 kg) x Jamie Mullarkey (70.7 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Sumudaerji (61.6 kg) x Tim Elliott (61.6 kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Jun Yong Park (84.1 kg) x André "Sergipano" Muniz (84.3 kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Hyun Sung Park (57.1 kg) x Shannon Ross (57.1 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Steve Garcia (70.3 kg) x Melquizael Costa (70.5 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Luana Santos (63 kg) * x Stephanie Egger (61.2 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Tatsuro Taira (56.9 kg) x Carlos Hernandez (56.7 kg)
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Rayanne dos Santos (52.1 Kg) x Talita Alencar (52.6 Kg)