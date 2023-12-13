Lakers vs Mavericks LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mavericks vs Lakers match for NBA Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mavericks vs Lakers of 12th December in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 12, 2023
|
20:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
December 12, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 12, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Brazil
|
December 12, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Chile
|
December 12, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Colombia
|
December 12, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 12, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Spain
|
December 12, 2023
|
2:30
|
|
Mexico
|
December 12, 2023
|
18:30
|
|
Peru
|
December 12, 2023
|
19:30
|
Keep an eye on this Mavericks player:
Luka Dončić, the young Slovenian talent playing in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks, has been noted for his exceptional and versatile play since entering the league. Luka Dončić is a highly talented scorer. He possesses a wide range of offensive moves, including impressive ball handling, accurate long-range shooting and finishing skills in the paint. His versatility allows him to score in a variety of ways. Despite his youth, Dončić has recorded multiple triple-doubles (double-digits in three different statistics) in his career, highlighting his ability to contribute points, rebounds and assists in a single game.
Watch out for this Lakers player:
LeBron James is known for his versatile, all-around style of play, which has earned him recognition as one of the most talented and dominant players in basketball history. One of LeBron's most outstanding characteristics is his positional versatility. Throughout his career, he has played multiple positions, from point guard to power forward, adapting to the needs of his team. Beyond his physical skills, LeBron is a leader on the court. He has the ability to inspire his teammates and take them to the next level. His leadership is reflected in his role as captain and his positive influence on and off the court.
About the Stadium
The American Airlines Center is an entertainment complex located in the Victory Park district of Dallas, Texas, United States. It is known for being home to several sports teams and for hosting a variety of entertainment events. The American Airlines Center was inaugurated on July 17, 2001. Since then, it has become a major event center in the city of Dallas. It is located in the Victory Park area, near downtown Dallas. The specific address is 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas, Texas. The American Airlines Center is home to two major sports teams: The NBA basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, plays its home games in this arena and the NHL ice hockey team, the Dallas Stars, also uses the American Airlines Center as its home rink. The arena's capacity varies depending on the type of event. For NBA basketball games, it can hold around 19,200 spectators, while for NHL field hockey games, the capacity is approximately 18,500.
Must keep on galloping
On the other hand, the Mavericks have had a good pace so far in the NBA Western Conference but not better than their rivals, the Lakers, so far, the galloping horse of the basketball courts is in fifth place in the conference standings with a record of 12 wins and 8 losses, also, they are one of the teams that know how to take the pressure both at home and away as they have the same record for both categories, 6 wins and 4 losses. The big question here is whether they will know how to take advantage of their home advantage, as they are facing a team that has a hard time getting results when they are visitors, so they should know how to impose their home advantage and add one more victory to their statistics.
Lakers gradually put their house in order
The Los Angeles Lakers have been having a great performance since the beginning of the season and as is the custom every year in basketball, they are one of the candidates for the title, however, that does not mean that they are the best in the conference since the Timberwolves are having a better streak at the moment, Even so, the place where the Lakers are positioned is not bad, taking over the fourth place in the conference and having a great record every time they play at home, where they have 10 wins and have only lost 2 times.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams must now concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the campaign if they want to be proclaimed champions.
Kick-off time
The Mavericks vs Lakers match will be played at America Airlanes Center, in Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NBA Match: Mavericks vs Lakers!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.