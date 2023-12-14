Lakers vs Spurs LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Spurs vs Lakers match for NBA Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Spurs vs Lakers of 12th December in several countries
Keep an eye on this Spurs player:
Devin Vassell plays primarily as a shooting guard or small forward in the NBA. He is known for his defensive ability, his versatility on the court and his ability to score from different positions. Devin Vassell was selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. He was the 11th pick in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs and showed solid defensive skills and the ability to contribute on both ends of the court.
Watch out for this Lakers player:
LeBron James is known for his versatile, all-around style of play, which has earned him recognition as one of the most talented and dominant players in basketball history. One of LeBron's most outstanding characteristics is his positional versatility. Throughout his career, he has played multiple positions, from point guard to power forward, adapting to the needs of his team. Beyond his physical skills, LeBron is a leader on the court. He has the ability to inspire his teammates and take them to the next level. His leadership is reflected in his role as captain and his positive influence on and off the court.
About the Stadium
The AT&T Center is primarily known as the home of the NBA basketball team, the San Antonio Spurs. In addition to basketball, the venue also hosts ice hockey events, concerts, family shows and other sporting and entertainment events. It was opened in 2002 and has since been a focal point for major events in the city of San Antonio. The AT&T Center is equipped with modern facilities and amenities, including luxury suites, restaurants, food and merchandise vending areas, and state-of-the-art event presentation technology. It has hosted a number of notable events, including NBA games, concerts by well-known artists, and special events.
What is happening to the Spurs?
On the other hand, the Spurs are having one of the worst performances in the NBA season as they are the worst team not only in the Western Conference, but in the entire league as they are last in the standings and have only three wins in 22 possible opportunities. Currently the Spurs are the worst visiting and home team as they have only made their home stand 3 times out of 13 opportunities and as travelers they have only won 1 time. They also have the lowest shooting percentage in the league with just .136, making them the underdogs for this matchup.
Lakers gradually put their house in order
The Los Angeles Lakers have been having a great performance since the beginning of the season and as is the custom every year in basketball, they are one of the candidates for the title, however, that does not mean that they are the best in the conference since the Timberwolves are having a better streak at the moment, Even so, the place where the Lakers are positioned is not bad, taking over the fourth place in the conference and having a great record every time they play at home, where they have 10 wins and have only lost 2 times.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams must now concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the campaign if they want to be proclaimed champions.
Kick-off time
The Spurs vs Lakers match will be played at AT&T Center, in Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
