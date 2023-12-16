Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Boxing Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Favorite?
For this fight, Andre August jumps as the great favorite due to his professional career superior to that of Jake Paul, however, “The Problem Child” loves being the non-favorite contender to win to motivate himself and show his best sporting side before his rival. Jake Paul's fight history and his only loss to a professional boxer is another factor for him not being the favorite, however, the surprise could occur in the ring.
What other fights will the event have?
The complete boxing card at Caribe Royale in Orlando will be 4 preliminary fights, before the main event with 3 fights and the big fight between Paul vs August, the card is as follows:
- Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn; For the vacant WBC women's super middleweight title
- Yoenis Téllez vs. Liván Navarro; light middleweight for the Latin American continental title
- Lorenzo Medina against Joshua Temple; Heavyweight
In the preliminary fights we will have the following confrontations:
- Elías Flores vs. Javier Mayoral; welterweight
- Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna; light heavyweight
- Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward; Super flyweight
- Xavier Bocanegra vs. To be confirmed; Featherweight
The preliminary fights will start at 4:30 p.m. (CDMX), while the main event fights will start at 6:30 p.m. (CDMX) with the main fight starting at 9:30 p.m. (CDMX).
Jake Paul's latest result!
Jake Paul's last fight was in August of this year against Nate Díaz, a mixed martial arts fighter. In this fight, “The Problem Child” won by unanimous decision in 10 rounds. The fight was very striking and, despite Nate Diáz's lack of experience in boxing, it was considered a high-level one, leaving Jake Paul in a good position and with positive comments for him to continue developing his career and look for professional boxing rivals.
How does Jake Paul get here?
On Jake Paul's side, the influential boxer comes into this fight with a record of 7 wins and 1 loss in his professional career, in addition to 4 wins by knockout. Paul is seeking to be admitted to the world of boxing in the junior heavyweight category. About this fight, Jake Paul commented "I'm a professional boxer and I want to be a world champion, so I need to follow the path to greatness against people who have been boxing their whole lives." For many, Andre August will be his first rival in his category and we will be able to see his ability to demonstrate his fighting level on his way to the world title. The Cleveland boxer has a wingspan of 185 cm and will look to take advantage of his height advantage to dominate the fight. In Jake Paul's fight history we find a defeat against Tommy Fury, the only professional boxer he has faced, so he will want to seek victory to show the boxing world that he is ready to be seen on the road to the title. world.
Andre August's latest result!
Andre August's last fight was in August 2023 against Brandon Martin, whom he defeated by knockout in the seventh round. In this fight, Andre August looked very dominant over his rival and controlled the pace of the fight from start to finish to send his rival to the canvas and take the victory. The Texan boxer returned to the ring after an absence of almost 4 years due to a knee injury and the global health emergency.
How does Andre August arrive?
Andre August comes to this fight with a record of 10 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss with a total of 5 knockouts and he decided to accept the fight with Jake Paul because he seeks to continue attracting the spotlight in the boxing world and make him able to compete. in a higher division. The Texan has a wingspan of 178 cm and will take advantage of his speed to try to win the fight quickly. The 35-year-old veteran did not do anything less at the press conference and took the opportunity to tell the press that he is ready and about his rival he mentioned “When that bell rings, I will go directly to Jake Paul, I will ring his bell and I will send him back to YouTube forever.” So everything indicates that August will take his rival seriously and will want victory at any cost. August will be looking for his second victory of the year to return to fighting for a place in the world title race.
Where is the fight?
The Caribe Royale Orlando will be where the boxing event will take place with the main fight of Jake Paul vs Andre August in 2023. This is a resort and has space for this type of event, around 4,400 boxing fans are expected for this event . The capacity of the Boxing Arena has been criticized by the press, but the influencer assures that this occasion is more focused on the fight than just generating money.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Jake Paul vs Andre August, corresponding to the 2023 Boxing Fight. The fight will take place at the Caribe Royale Orlando, at 10:30 p.m.