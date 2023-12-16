Andrade el Idolo vs Mistico LIVE Updates: Stream Info and How to Watch CMLL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Viernes Espectacular in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre
What time is Viernes Espectacular match for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre?
This is the start time of the game Viernes Espectacular of December 15th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 23:30 hours
Chile: 23:30 hours
Colombia: 21:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
USA: 9:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 23:30 hours
Paraguay: 22:30 hours
Spain: 04:30 hours
Where and How Viernes Espectacular Live
The match will be broadcast on Pago por Evento.
If you want to watch the Viernes Espectacular live streaming, it will be tuned into CMLL's pay-per-view platform.
First line-up
CMLL has already revealed the first lineup for Andrade's first show of his comeback. He will be accompanied by Soberano Jr. and Ángel de Oro will face Místico, Atlantis and Star Jr. in a fight that promises a great show. In addition to the fight for the historic Welterweight World Championship held by Rocky Romero and that Mascara Dorada wants.
Kemallito, new character
Los Bárbaros (Dragón Rojo Jr., El Terrible and Bárbaro Cavernario), faced Místico, Volador Jr. and Máscara Dorada. But a tiny being appeared to try to give the victory to the rudos by intervening to distract Místico and the referee, a situation taken advantage of by La Comandante to strip the Rey de Plata y Oro of his mask, but this was not enough, as he recovered his cover and applied the mística to Cavernario.
FantasticaMania 2024
Looking ahead to 2024, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced the wrestlers from the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) who will be part of FANTASTICAMANIA 2024. The serious and stable elements will have a trip to Japan in February 2024 on the twelfth edition of the tour in the country, which consists of 7 events spread over 8 days.
Místico, Volador Jr, Titan, Atlantis Jr, Soberano Jr, Dark Panther, Stigma, Último Guerrero, Hechicero, Rocky Romero, Templario, Stuka Jr, Okumura, Máscara Dorada, Pegasso, Brillante Jr, Magnus and Difunto.
Rivalry promises
A rivalry that promises for 2024, is that of Máscara Dorada against Rocky Romero, after this there will be an opportunity for the Cuban's title, an issue that the former Panterita del Ring took advantage of the microphones.
"Today he gives me the opportunity for this championship, obviously I had to accept it, because I have already faced him several times and he has always beaten me badly, he always takes off my mask or makes me faul, this Friday he won't be able to do that, because I will be more attentive", commented Máscara Dorada to the media.
He doesn't hide his joy
Regarding Andrade's return, Máscara Dorada did not hide his joy, since he is an idol from Laguna that he has followed and seen as an example to follow.
"A wrestler I watched since I was a kid. I'm very happy he's back, hopefully at some point I'll have the chance to face him," said the former Panterita del Ring.
Andrade returns
The CMLL gave several clues that a wrestler would join again to the billboards and immediately several names were shuffled, but the one that sounded the most is that of "La Sombra" and after much official announcement was given.
Andrade El Idolo returns to Arena Mexico to live again a night of Lucha Libre with the CMLL and it will be on December 15 that La Sombra will step again in the cathedral of Lucha Libre.
"Every corner of this Arena reminds me of where I come from. This is where true heroes are forged. A shadow returns to resurface and this December 15, Andrade El Idolo 'La Sombra', returns to his home, the Arena Mexico, and comes to settle unfinished business," Andrade said in the video announcing his return.
The native of Gomez Palacio, Durango, had his first show in CMLL in 2007 under the name of La Sombra, obtaining the masks of Olimpico and Volador Jr, until his mask fell into the hands of Atlantis.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Viernes Espectacular, corresponding to the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. The match will take place at Arena Mexico, at 21:30 hours.