UFC 296 Live Results: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Live Result Here
UFC 296!
COLBY COVINGTON INFO!
It stands out for its robust defense, with 56% defense against significant and impressive blows 72% against falls. He has a low knockdown average (0.06 per 15 minutes), indicating resilience. The average time of his fights is 16 minutes and 34 seconds, demonstrating his resistance.
The distribution of blows by position highlights his dominance on the feet, with 78% of the blows aimed at the head. The statistics indicate versatility, with 24% of victories by knockout/technical, 53% by decision and 24% by submission. In short, a complete fighter, effective in several areas, with a remarkable decision-making capacity and resistance.
INFORMATION FROM LEON EDWARDS!
The defense is a fortress, with a significant hit defense rate of 54% and 69% against takedowns. The average number of knockdowns is low, indicating resilience. On average, their fights last 16 minutes and 24 seconds, demonstrating resistance. Its distribution of blows by position reveals an emphasis on the standing game, with 75% of the blows aimed at the ball. head. Victorious by knockout/technical in 33% of fights, by decision in 52%, and submission in 14%, his versatility is outstanding. evident. In short, a skilled fighter, efficient in several areas, with a notable record of victories.
SPEAK UP, COVINGTON!
“We've been here (Colorado) for about a week. We trained a lot here and it helped take our cardio and our game to another level. When will you? If you train at three thousand meters above sea level, you will be able to train at 3,000 meters above sea level. You need to work harder on your lungs. So there is no no man who can stop me (at UFC 296). I feel like they could put Superman and the Hulk at the same time, and I would win, especially with Donald Trump there. No one is going to defeat me with Trump present,” declared Colby.
“Eating well, then tell me who eats well like this a week before the fight. Nobody. I don't cut weight, I'm a real fighter. I fight in my natural weight class, because I know I'm the best fighter in the world,” commented Covington, who continued:
“I don’t take advantage of weight, like Islam Makhachev, who has to cut all that weight to have advantages over dwarfs and defeat those guys. So, it is That's why I'm the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, because I fight in my natural weight category,” he concluded.
“I don’t cut weight, I don’t suffer. I make other people suffer. Edwards will suffer. I'm a real fighter. I fight in my natural category, because I know I'm the best fighter in the world, I don't have an advantage with my weight like Makhachev, who has to cut all that weight to have an advantage over dwarfs and defeat the guys. É That's why I'm the number one pound-for-pound fighter, because I fight in my natural category,” declared the fighter.
SPEAK UP, LEON EDWARDS!
"Even if we didn't fight, I wouldn't be friends with Colby. We're two different guys, two different men. We have different morals. That's it. I'll go there, because that makes it easy for me to train and makes it easy for me to go there and blow a hole in his face and that's it."
"He created a character, a persona so that he wouldn't get fired from the UFC. It's easy to tolerate a guy like that because you laugh at him. He's a weirdo. You know very well what he's going to say, how he's going to dress. He's funny, he's a clown. We just have fun."< br>
SCHEDULES!
Main card - 00h.
MAIN CARD!
Alexandre Pantoja x Brandon Royval
Shavkat Rakhmonov x Stephen Thompson
Tony Ferguson x Paddy Pimblett
Josh Emmett x Bryce Mitchell
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Irene Aldana x Karol Rosa
Cody Garbrandt x Brian Kelleher
Casey O'Neill x Ariane Lipski
Tagir Ulanbekov x Cody Durden
Andre Fili x Lucas Almeida
Martin Buday x Shamil Gaziev