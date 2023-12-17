UFC 296 Live Results: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

8:30 AM2 hours ago

8:25 AM2 hours ago

UFC 296!

Photo: Disclosure/UFC
8:20 AM2 hours ago

COLBY COVINGTON INFO!

This fighter has an impressive record, with 4 wins by knockout, 4 by submission and a notable 9 by decision. His striking accuracy is solid, connecting 39% of his 2606 strikes, totaling 1018 significant strikes. Furthermore, its effectiveness in takedowns is evident, with 48 takedowns applied in 146 attempts, resulting in an average of 0.18 takedowns per 15 minutes.

It stands out for its robust defense, with 56% defense against significant and impressive blows 72% against falls. He has a low knockdown average (0.06 per 15 minutes), indicating resilience. The average time of his fights is 16 minutes and 34 seconds, demonstrating his resistance.

The distribution of blows by position highlights his dominance on the feet, with 78% of the blows aimed at the head. The statistics indicate versatility, with 24% of victories by knockout/technical, 53% by decision and 24% by submission. In short, a complete fighter, effective in several areas, with a remarkable decision-making capacity and resistance.

8:15 AM2 hours ago

INFORMATION FROM LEON EDWARDS!

The fighter in question has an impressive record, accumulating seven victories by knockout and three by submission. His ability to end fights in the first round is outstanding. This is evident, with five quick finishes. He demonstrates remarkable striking accuracy, connecting 53% of his 1375 strikes, resulting in 734 significant connected strikes. Furthermore, its efficiency in falls is excellent. is highlighted, applying 12 falls in 66 attempts, with an average of 0.34 falls per 15 minutes.

The defense is a fortress, with a significant hit defense rate of 54% and 69% against takedowns. The average number of knockdowns is low, indicating resilience. On average, their fights last 16 minutes and 24 seconds, demonstrating resistance. Its distribution of blows by position reveals an emphasis on the standing game, with 75% of the blows aimed at the ball. head. Victorious by knockout/technical in 33% of fights, by decision in 52%, and submission in 14%, his versatility is outstanding. evident. In short, a skilled fighter, efficient in several areas, with a notable record of victories.

8:10 AM2 hours ago

SPEAK UP, COVINGTON!

"This Saturday, I'm going to take you to a place you love. I never wanted to go. I will take you to the seventh level of hell. Let's say hello! for your father while we're there," he declared.

“We've been here (Colorado) for about a week. We trained a lot here and it helped take our cardio and our game to another level. When will you? If you train at three thousand meters above sea level, you will be able to train at 3,000 meters above sea level. You need to work harder on your lungs. So there is no no man who can stop me (at UFC 296). I feel like they could put Superman and the Hulk at the same time, and I would win, especially with Donald Trump there. No one is going to defeat me with Trump present,” declared Colby.

“Eating well, then tell me who eats well like this a week before the fight. Nobody. I don't cut weight, I'm a real fighter. I fight in my natural weight class, because I know I'm the best fighter in the world,” commented Covington, who continued:

“I don’t take advantage of weight, like Islam Makhachev, who has to cut all that weight to have advantages over dwarfs and defeat those guys. So, it is That's why I'm the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, because I fight in my natural weight category,” he concluded.

“I don’t cut weight, I don’t suffer. I make other people suffer. Edwards will suffer. I'm a real fighter. I fight in my natural category, because I know I'm the best fighter in the world, I don't have an advantage with my weight like Makhachev, who has to cut all that weight to have an advantage over dwarfs and defeat the guys. É That's why I'm the number one pound-for-pound fighter, because I fight in my natural category,” declared the fighter.

8:05 AM2 hours ago

SPEAK UP, LEON EDWARDS!

"I ignore him. It's a different way of making fun of where I come from and where I grew up. He looks like one of those goofy Americans, like Stifler from American Pie. He's like this guy, a guy who just talks shit." *. Whatever."

"Even if we didn't fight, I wouldn't be friends with Colby. We're two different guys, two different men. We have different morals. That's it. I'll go there, because that makes it easy for me to train and makes it easy for me to go there and blow a hole in his face and that's it."

"He created a character, a persona so that he wouldn't get fired from the UFC. It's easy to tolerate a guy like that because you laugh at him. He's a weirdo. You know very well what he's going to say, how he's going to dress. He's funny, he's a clown. We just have fun."< br>

8:00 AM2 hours ago

SCHEDULES!

Preliminary card - 8:30 pm

Main card - 00h.

7:55 AM2 hours ago

MAIN CARD!

Leon Edwards x Colby Covington

Alexandre Pantoja x Brandon Royval

Shavkat Rakhmonov x Stephen Thompson

Tony Ferguson x Paddy Pimblett

Josh Emmett x Bryce Mitchell

7:50 AM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Alonzo Menifield x Dustin Jacoby

Irene Aldana x Karol Rosa

Cody Garbrandt x Brian Kelleher

Casey O'Neill x Ariane Lipski

Tagir Ulanbekov x Cody Durden

Andre Fili x Lucas Almeida

Martin Buday x Shamil Gaziev

7:45 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena

The Leon Edwards x Colby Covington game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

