Clippers vs Mavericks LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

What time is Mavericks vs Clippers match for NBA Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mavericks vs Clippers of 12th December in several countries
Live Streams
Country
Date
Local Time
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
USA
December 20, 2023
20:30 ET
Argentina
December 20, 2023
22:30
Bolivia
December 20, 2023
20:30
Brazil
December 20, 2023
22:30
Chile
December 20, 2023
22:30
Colombia
December 20, 2023
20:30
Ecuador
December 20, 2023
20:30
Spain
December 21, 2023
3:30
Mexico
December 20, 2023
19:30
Peru
December 20, 2023
20:30
Keep an eye on this Mavericks player:
Luka Dončić, the young Slovenian talent playing in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks, has been noted for his exceptional and versatile play since entering the league. Luka Dončić is a highly talented scorer. He possesses a wide range of offensive moves, including impressive ball handling, accurate long-range shooting and finishing skills in the paint. His versatility allows him to score in a variety of ways. Despite his youth, Dončić has recorded multiple triple-doubles (double-digits in three different statistics) in his career, highlighting his ability to contribute points, rebounds and assists in a single game.
Watch out for this Clippers player:
Harden is known for his versatile scoring ability. His game is based on exceptional ball handling, a great ability to penetrate to the rim, and a lethal outside shot. He is especially known for his ability to execute the step-back pass, a move that has allowed him to create space to shoot three-pointers and mid-range shots. James Harden is known not only for his skills on the court, but also for his ability to lead teams and his influence on the modern NBA game. His unique style and ability to generate points has made him a standout in the league.
About the Stadium
The American Airlines Center is an entertainment complex located in the Victory Park district of Dallas, Texas, United States. It is known for being home to several sports teams and for hosting a variety of entertainment events. The American Airlines Center was inaugurated on July 17, 2001. Since then, it has become a major event center in the city of Dallas. It is located in the Victory Park area, near downtown Dallas. The specific address is 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas, Texas. The American Airlines Center is home to two major sports teams: The NBA basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, plays its home games in this arena and the NHL ice hockey team, the Dallas Stars, also uses the American Airlines Center as its home rink. The arena's capacity varies depending on the type of event. For NBA basketball games, it can hold around 19,200 spectators, while for NHL field hockey games, the capacity is approximately 18,500.
The galloping must continue
On the other hand, the Mavericks have had a good pace so far in the NBA Western Conference, so far, the galloping horse of the basketball courts is in fourth place in the conference standings with a record of 16 wins and 9 losses, also, they are one of the teams that know how to take the pressure both at home and away as they have the same positive record. The big question here is whether they will know how to take advantage of their home advantage, as they are facing a team that has a hard time getting results when they are visitors, so they should know how to impose their home advantage and add one more victory to their statistics.
Clippers slowly but surely put their house in order
The Clippers have had a good performance so far this season, simply, their seventh place in the NBA Eastern Conference confirms it, also, they are one of the teams that have one of the best home records since they have only accumulated 3 losses so far this season, likewise, their average basket average is .583, one of the highest in the NBA, however, for this game they will have to pay attention since they are not so good at playing as visitors.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams must now concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the campaign if they want to become champions of the sport.
The Mavericks vs Clippers match will be played at America Airlanes Center, in Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
