Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin LIVE Result Updates in 2023 Boxing Fight

Update Live Commentary
Showtime!
Luxury guests tonight for Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin:
Referee
Wayne Barnes will be the main referee for the fight between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin in 2023.
Data Sheet!
These are the official data of both fighters prior to the fight:
Age: 34 years; Record: 26 wins and 3 losses; Victories by KO: 23; Height: 198 cm (6' 1")
- Otto Wallin
Age: 33 years; Record: 26 wins and 1 draw; Victories by KO: 14; Height: 198 cm (6' 1")
End of the preliminar fight
The previous fight ends and Joseph Parker is the winner of the preliminary event by split decision. Joshua-Wallin is coming.
Anthony Joshua is here!
AJ is already in place and you can see him very focused on going out to find victory:
Ready state. pic.twitter.com/rGTfc1fiXF— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) December 23, 2023
Otto Wallin appears!
Otto Wallin arrived at the Kingdom Arena and will seek victory by knock out:
We have a champion
In another of today's preliminary events, Dmitry Bivol defeated Lyndon Arthur by unanimous decision to win the junior heavyweight title.
Co-event going on
The fight between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker is still ongoing and when it ends we will have the main event between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.
Rules for today
The fight that will pit Anthony Joshua against Otto Wallin will have 12 rounds of three minutes each, thus following the normal Queensberry rules. That is to say, there will be no three falls rule, the bell will not be able to save the boxer and when kissing the canvas they will have 10 seconds to get up and continue with the fight.
What happened at the weigh-in?
During the weigh-in you could see both boxers happy to carry out this fight, but also very focused on defeating their rival. Otto Wallin and Anthony Joshua were respectful of each other and did not make statements underestimating their rival. Anthony Joshua weighed 251 lb, while Otto Wallin weighed 238.6 lb, so the difference is not much and a great show is expected.
Stage is ready!
Everything ready at the Kingdom Arena for the start of the fight, full house, around 26,000 people are expected:
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin begins at the Kingdom Arena. All teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live from Box 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the initial details of the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live and corresponding to the 2023 Boxing Fight, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Kingdom Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin online and live from Box 2023?
This is the start time of Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in various countries:
Argentina: 8 p.m. on DAZN
Bolivia: 7 p.m. on DAZN
Brazil: 8 p.m. on DAZN
Chile: 8 p.m. on DAZN
Colombia: 6 p.m. on DAZN
Ecuador: 6 p.m. on DAZN
US (ET): 6 p.m. on DAZN, Sky HD
Spain: 00 hours DAZN
Mexico: 5 p.m. on DAZN, Sky HD
Paraguay: 8 p.m. on DAZN
Peru: 7 p.m. on DAZN
Uruguay: 8 p.m. on DAZN
Venezuela: 7 p.m. on DAZN
Favorite?
For this fight, Otto Wallin jumps as the great favorite due to his professional career superior to that of Anthony Joshua, however, “AJ” loves being the non-favorite contender to win to motivate himself and show his best sporting side against the rival of he. Anthony Joshua's fight history and his most recent defeats is another factor why he is not the favorite, however, the surprise could occur in the ring.
What other fights will the event have?
The complete boxing card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh will be 6 preliminary fights, before the main event between Joshua vs Wallin, the card is as follows:
- Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker; Heavyweight
- Dmitry Bivol (c) vs. Lyndon Arthur, for the WBA Super Middleweight title
- Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight
- Jai Opetaia (c) vs. Ellis Fox; Cruise
- Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel; Heavyweight
- Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa; Heavyweight
The preliminary fights will start at 10 a.m. (CDMX), while the main event fights will start at 5 p.m. (CDMX) with the main fight starting at 5:45 p.m. (CDMX).
Anthony Joshua's latest result!
Anthony Joshua's last fight was in August of this year against Robert Helenius, a local fighter from the United Kingdom. In this fight, “AJ” won by knockout in the seventh round, after a right hand that sent his rival to the canvas. The fight was very striking and was considered a high-level one, leaving Anthony Joshua in a good position and with positive comments for him to continue developing his career and seek the world title.
How does Anthony Joshua arrive?
On Anthony Joshua's side, the British boxer comes into this fight with a record of 26 wins and 3 losses in his professional career, in addition to 23 wins by knockout. Joshua is looking to face Tyson Fury for the World Boxing heavyweight title. About this fight, Anthony Joshua commented "I'm a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to follow the path to greatness against people who have been boxing all their lives." For many, Otto Wallin will be his first rival in his category and we will be able to see his ability to demonstrate his fighting level on his way to the world title. The English boxer has a wingspan of 198 cm and will seek to take advantage of his height advantage to dominate the fight. In Anthony Joshua's fight history we find the defeat against the Mexican Andy Ruiz, who was the first boxer to beat AJ and, since then, he has a record of 4 wins and 2 losses, so a victory against Wallin is of utmost importance to face Tyson Fury for the WBA title.
Otto Wallin's latest result!
Otto Wallin's last fight was in September 2023 against Murat Gassiev, whom he defeated by split decision in Turkey. In this fight, Otto Wallin looked very dominant over his rival and controlled the pace of the initial fight but the Russian came from behind and evened everything, forcing the 12 rounds.
How does Otto Wallin arrive?
Otto Wallin comes to this fight with a record of 26 wins and 1 draw with a total of 14 knockouts and he decided to accept the fight with Anthony Joshua because he seeks to continue attracting the spotlight of the boxing world and make it possible for him to compete for the title. of the heavyweights. The Swede has a wingspan of 198 cm and will take advantage of his speed to try to win the fight quickly. The 33-year-old veteran did not do anything less at the press conference and took the opportunity to tell the press that he is ready and mentioned his rival. So everything indicates that Wallin will take his rival seriously and will want victory at any cost. Otto will be looking for his third victory of the year to return to fighting for a place in the world title race.
Where is the fight?
The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will be where the boxing event will take place with the main fight of Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin in 2023. This is a resort and has space for this type of event, around 26,000 fans are expected to boxing for this event.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin, corresponding to the 2023 Boxing Fight. The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena, at 6:45 p.m.