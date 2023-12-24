Colts vs Falcons LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Falcons vs Colts Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Falcons vs Colts match.
What time is Falcons vs Colts match for NFL Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Falcons vs Colts of 24th December in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 24, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
December 24, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 24, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Brazil
|
December 24, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Chile
|
December 24, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Colombia
|
December 24, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 24, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Spain
|
December 24, 2023
|
17:00
|
|
Mexico
|
December 24, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Peru
|
December 24, 2023
|
13:00
|
Watch out for this Falcons player:
Desmond Ridder is an American soccer quarterback who played for the Cincinnati Bearcats of the University of Cincinnati. Ridder is known for his ability to throw the ball accurately and for being a dual quarterback, capable of making effective plays with his legs when necessary. Ridder has received several accolades and awards throughout his collegiate career, including All-AAC team mentions and bowl MVP honors.
Watch out for this Colts player:
Sam Ehlinger is an American soccer quarterback who played for the University of Texas at Austin. Ehlinger received several honors and awards throughout his college career, including mentions on All-Big 12 teams and distinctions such as the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award in 2020. He racked up impressive statistics as a quarterback in both air and ground yards. His ability to throw the ball and run made him a versatile player and difficult to defend.
About the Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a stadium located in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The stadium was opened on August 26, 2017 and serves as the home of the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League (NFL) and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer (MLS). The stadium's design is notable for its unique retractable roof, which can be opened or closed in approximately 12 minutes. It also features an innovative and technologically advanced architectural structure. The stadium has a capacity that varies depending on the event. For American soccer, it can hold around 71,000 spectators, while for soccer and other events, the capacity can be adjusted. in addition to hosting soccer and soccer games, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted major events, such as Super Bowl LIII in 2019.
They need to get back on their feet
On the other hand, the Atlanta Falcons are in a less positive situation since in the NFC South zone, the team that flies high is fighting hard for the first place of the group, however, the hopes of advancing to the postseason are fading since their current record where they only have 6 wins and 8 losses, are placing them on the brink of elimination, so they must resort to make their home weigh and get the victory.
The fight in the AFC South is even
The Colts continue to fight for the leadership of the AFC South, however, it is one of the most even divisions because three of the four teams have the same record, 8 wins and 6 losses, therefore, getting this victory against the Falcons is of vital importance to take the first place of the group. Likewise, a stumble could mean goodbye to thinking about the postseason, making the victory in this game even more mandatory.
The best emotions of American soccer
The NFL fields are back on with the best football in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the highest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the playoffs just around the corner, the pressure to increase the intensity grows and the obligation to win falls on the shoulders of the roster, which knows the importance of not disappointing their fans who are accompanying them in every exciting day of the NFL.
Kick-off time
The Falcons vs Colts match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Match: Falcons vs Colts!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.