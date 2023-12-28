Cavaliers vs Mavericks LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mavericks vs Cavaliers match for NBA Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mavericks vs Cavaliers of 12th December in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 27, 2023
|
20:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
December 27, 2023
|
22:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 27, 2023
|
20:30
|
|
Brazil
|
December 27, 2023
|
22:30
|
|
Chile
|
December 27, 2023
|
22:30
|
|
Colombia
|
December 27, 2023
|
20:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 27, 2023
|
20:30
|
|
Spain
|
December 27, 2023
|
3:30
|
|
Mexico
|
December 27, 2023
|
19:30
|
|
Peru
|
December 27, 2023
|
20:30
|
Watch out for this Mavericks player:
Luka Dončić, the young Slovenian talent playing in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks, has been noted for his exceptional and versatile play since entering the league. Luka Dončić is a highly talented scorer. He possesses a wide range of offensive moves, including impressive ball handling, accurate long-range shooting and finishing skills in the paint. His versatility allows him to score in a variety of ways. Despite his youth, Dončić has recorded multiple triple-doubles (double-digits in three different statistics) in his career, highlighting his ability to contribute points, rebounds and assists in a single game.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player:
Evan Mobley is a forward/power forward who stands out for his versatility on the court. His height is around 7 feet, which gives him an imposing presence on the court. Mobley is known for his versatility on the court. He possesses solid offensive skills, which include good ball handling for a player of his height, as well as an ability to score both in the paint and from the perimeter. Defensively, he is a good rim protector and has the agility to defend multiple positions.
About the Stadium
The American Airlines Center is an entertainment complex located in the Victory Park district of Dallas, Texas, United States. It is known for being home to several sports teams and for hosting a variety of entertainment events. The American Airlines Center was inaugurated on July 17, 2001. Since then, it has become a major event center in the city of Dallas. It is located in the Victory Park area, near downtown Dallas. The specific address is 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas, Texas. The American Airlines Center is home to two major sports teams: The NBA basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, plays its home games in this arena and the NHL ice hockey team, the Dallas Stars, also uses the American Airlines Center as its home rink. The arena's capacity varies depending on the type of event. For NBA basketball games, it can hold around 19,200 spectators, while for NHL field hockey games, the capacity is approximately 18,500.
Keep on galloping
As for the Mavericks, their performance in the NBA Western Conference has been outstanding so far. They currently occupy seventh place in the standings with a record of 17 wins and 12 losses. Notably, they show consistency both at home and away, maintaining a positive record in both situations. The key question mark lies in their ability to take advantage of home field advantage, as they will be facing a team that has struggled when playing away. Therefore, it will be essential for the Mavericks to assert their home advantage and add another win to their statistics.
Cavaliers must improve
So far, the Cavaliers' team performance this season has been positive, as evidenced by their seventh place finish in the NBA Eastern Conference. They especially stand out as a home team, with a solid 9-win record so far this season and an impressive .552 basket average, one of the highest in the NBA. However, it is important to note that their performance as visitors has not been as outstanding. Therefore, it will be crucial to pay attention to this game, as they will face additional challenges playing away from home.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the campaign if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Mavericks vs Cavaliers match will be played at America Airlanes Center, in Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
