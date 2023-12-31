ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Texans vs Titans match for NFL Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Texans vs Titans of 31th December in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
December 31, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Brazil
|
December 31, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Chile
|
December 31, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Colombia
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Spain
|
December 31, 2023
|
17:00
|
|
Mexico
|
December 31, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Peru
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00
|
Watch out for this Texans player:
C.J. Stroud is an American soccer quarterback who played at Ohio State University in the NCAA and is now a player for the Houston Texans. Stroud gained prominence in the 2021 season, assuming the role of starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. During that season, he displayed outstanding skills, leading the team's aerial attack. As the starting quarterback, Stroud displays passing accuracy and the ability to lead the team in key game situations.
Watch out for this Titans player:
Will Levis is a soccer player, specifically a quarterback who began his college career at Penn State University before transferring to the University of Kentucky in 2021. At Kentucky, he joined the Wildcats soccer program. Will Levis is known for his position as a quarterback. As a quarterback, his primary responsibility is to lead the team's offense and make strategic decisions on the field.
About the Stadium
NRG Stadium is a stadium located in Houston, Texas. It was inaugurated in 2002 and has been the home of the Texans since their expansion to the NFL that same year. The stadium has a capacity of around 72,220 spectators for soccer games, but this number can vary depending on the event. NRG Stadium is known for its retractable roof, which allows play in variable weather conditions. It also features an artificial turf playing surface. In addition to hosting Houston Texans games, NRG Stadium has hosted several sporting and non-sporting events, including Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and 2026 FIFA World Cup events. The stadium is located in NRG Park, a sports and entertainment complex that also houses NRG Arena and NRG Center, used for additional events, such as concerts, conventions and more.
Practically out of the postseason
Unlike their rivals, the Titans no longer have the pressure of winning all the remaining games of the NFL season, however, it is not because they have qualified for the postseason or have had a perfect record in previous weeks that allows them to relax, rather, the bad pace they have had so far caused that in the AFC South, the Titans are the first team eliminated from the AFC South, The Titans are the first team mathematically eliminated from advancing to the postseason since they now have a record of 5 wins and 10 losses, in fact, as visitors they have only obtained one win out of those five, so everything looks like in this game they will add one more loss to the statistics of a team that is already thinking about how to reinforce itself for next season.
The fight in the AFC South is even
The Texans continue to fight for the leadership of the AFC South, however, it is one of the most even divisions because three of the four teams have the same record, 8 wins and 7 losses, therefore, getting this victory against the Titans is of vital importance to take the first place of the group. Likewise, a slip-up could mean goodbye to thinking about the postseason, making victory in this game even more mandatory. However, the Texans have a positive home record of 5 wins and 3 losses, making them favorites to win this game and continue fighting for a ticket to the NFL playoffs.
The best emotions of American soccer
The NFL fields are back on with the best football in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the highest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the playoffs just around the corner, the pressure to increase the intensity grows and the obligation to win falls on the shoulders of the roster, which knows the importance of not disappointing their fans who are accompanying them in every exciting day of the NFL.
Kick-off time
The Texans vs Titans match will be played at NGR Stadium, in Houston, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
