What time is Buccaneers vs Saints match for NFL Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Buccaneers vs Saints of 31th December in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
December 31, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Brazil
|
December 31, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Chile
|
December 31, 2023
|
15:00
|
|
Colombia
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00
|
|
Spain
|
December 31, 2023
|
17:00
|
|
Mexico
|
December 31, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Peru
|
December 31, 2023
|
13:00
|
Keep an eye on this Buccaneers player:
As of my last update in January 2022, Baker Mayfield is a National Football League (NFL) quarterback playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield played college soccer at the University of Oklahoma. During his time in college, he performed exceptionally well and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, which is awarded to the best college player in American soccer. Baker Mayfield has had seasons where he has proven to be an efficient leader on the field. He has worked with coaches and teammates to constantly improve his game and contribute to the team's success.
Watch out for this Saints player:
Derek Carr played college soccer at Fresno State. During his time at Fresno State, he proved to be a talented and efficient quarterback. Carr was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders (now known as the Las Vegas Raiders). Since joining the Saints, Derek Carr has excelled as the Saints' starting quarterback. He has been the team's leader at the quarterback position and has shown accurate passing skills and an ability to lead the offense. Derek Carr has been involved in important games, and his performance has been crucial to the team's success on several occasions. His game management skills and passing accuracy are highlights of his style of play.
About the Stadium
Raymond James Stadium is a stadium located in Tampa, Florida, and is known for being the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL) and the South Florida Bulls of the University of South Florida (USF). Raymond James Stadium was inaugurated on September 20, 1998. It is a relatively modern stadium and has hosted several sporting and non-sporting events since then. The stadium's capacity can vary depending on the event, but typically can hold around 65,000 spectators for soccer games. Raymond James Stadium has hosted several major events, including the Super Bowl. Most notably, it was the site of Super Bowl LV in 2021, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. The stadium has several notable features, including a giant scoreboard system, luxury seating and suites, and a large sculpture of a pirate called "Buccaneer Cove" located in the north end zone.
A win is a shot in the arm
Despite the fact that the Saints are currently with a record of 7 wins and 8 losses, life goes on in the New Orleans team since so far, the possibilities of qualifying to the postseason still persist, although, to try to achieve it, they will have to play for their lives against Tampa Bay as visitors. The mission is simple, if they win, they will probably tie things in the NFC South and everything will be defined on the last day of the regular season, however, if they fail, there will be no Saint to protect them since they would be reaching a record of 7-9, practically signing their elimination from the NFL playoffs.
The fight in the NFC South is even
The Buccaneers continue to fight for the leadership of the NFC South, however, it is one of the most even divisions because their two pursuers of the group are still stalking the leadership and the postseason qualification with the same record, 7 wins and 8 losses, while the Buccaneers are still getting cold at the top with 8 wins and 7 losses, therefore, getting this win against the Saints is of vital importance to get that first place of the set. Likewise, a slip up could mean goodbye to thinking about the postseason, making the victory in this game even more mandatory. However, the Buccaneers have a positive home record of 4 wins and 3 losses, making them favorites to win this game and continue fighting for a ticket to the NFL playoffs.
The best emotions of American soccer
The NFL fields are back on with the best football in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the highest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the playoffs just around the corner, the pressure to increase the intensity grows and the obligation to win falls on the shoulders of the roster, which knows the importance of not disappointing their fans who are accompanying them in every exciting day of the NFL.
Kick-off time
The Buccaneers vs Saints match will be played at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Bay, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
