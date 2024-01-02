Cavaliers vs Raptors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Raptors vs Cavaliers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Raptors vs Cavaliers match.
What time is Raptors vs Cavaliers match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Raptors vs Cavaliers of 1st January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 1, 2024
|
20:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 1, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 1, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Brazil
|
January 1, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Chile
|
January 1, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Colombia
|
January 1, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 1, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Spain
|
January 2, 2024
|
3:30
|
|
Mexico
|
January 1, 2024
|
19:30
|
|
Peru
|
January 1, 2024
|
20:30
|
Watch out for this Raptors player:
Scottie Barnes is a talented basketball player who was selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. Scottie Barnes is a small forward with remarkable versatility on the court. His height is approximately 6 feet 9 inches (about 2.06 meters), giving him a significant presence at several positions. Barnes is known for his versatility and ability to contribute in various facets of the game. He has the ability to handle the ball, pass, score and defend effectively. His defensive approach and ability to engage his teammates are highlights of his style of play. In his first season with the Toronto Raptors, Barnes has made a positive impact. His versatility and ability to adapt to different game situations have made him a key player for the team.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player:
Evan Mobley is a small forward/power forward who stands out for his versatility on the court. His height is around 7 feet, which gives him an imposing presence on the court. Mobley is known for his versatility on the court. He possesses solid offensive skills, which include good ball handling for a player of his height, as well as an ability to score both in the paint and from the perimeter. Defensively, he is a good rim protector and has the agility to defend multiple positions.
About the Arena
Scotiabank Arena is a major sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Toronto, Canada. Originally known as Air Canada Centre, the arena was opened in February 1999. In 2018, it changed its name to Scotiabank Arena as part of a sponsorship agreement with Scotiabank. The Scotiabank Arena is located in downtown Toronto, in the entertainment district. The exact address is 40 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The capacity of the arena can vary depending on the type of event, but for NBA basketball games, it has a capacity of about 19,800 spectators. For NHL ice hockey events, the capacity is approximately 18,800 attendees. The arena is home to Toronto's professional teams in the NBA and NHL. In the NBA, it is home to the Toronto Raptors, and in the NHL, it is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
They have not brought out the winning claw
As for the Raptors, their performance in the NBA Eastern Conference has been disappointing so far. They are currently ranked 12th in the standings, with a record of 11 wins and 20 losses. Their lack of consistency is evident, as they are struggling in both home and away games, maintaining a negative record in both circumstances. The key question lies in their inability to capitalize on playing on their home court, especially when facing a team that has demonstrated an ability to take advantage of that advantage. Therefore, it will be critical for the Raptors to assert their home advantage and add one more win to their stats.
Cavaliers must improve
So far, the Cavaliers' team's performance this season has been encouraging, evidenced by their seventh place position in the NBA Eastern Conference. They stand out remarkably on their home court, posting a solid record of 10 wins in games played at home and exhibiting a remarkable field goal shooting average, reaching .552, one of the most outstanding in the league. However, it is crucial to note that their performance as a visiting team has not been as consistent. Therefore, the focus is on the importance of this upcoming game, as they will face additional challenges playing away from their usual environment.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the campaign if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Raptors vs Cavaliers match will be played at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 NBA Match: Raptors vs Cavaliers!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.