Magic vs Warriors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

What time is Warriors vs Magic match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Warriors vs Magic of 2nd January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 2, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 3, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 2, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Brazil
|
January 3, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Chile
|
January 3, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Colombia
|
January 2, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 2, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Spain
|
January 3, 2024
|
5:00
|
|
Mexico
|
January 2, 2024
|
21:00
|
|
Peru
|
January 2, 2024
|
22:00
|
Watch out for this Warriors player:
Stephen Curry, whose full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II, is one of the NBA's most accomplished basketball players and is considered one of the best shooters of all time. Curry is famous for his exceptional ability to shoot from long distance. He has revolutionized the game with his ability to consistently score three-pointers from astounding distances. He has set several records for three-pointers in a season and has been a leader in three-pointers made. In addition to his shooting ability, Curry is known for his ball handling, court vision and ability to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates. His dynamic and exciting style of play has captivated fans around the world. His dynamic and exciting style of play has captivated fans around the world.
Watch out for this Magic player:
Jalen Suggs is an American basketball player who excelled as a point guard at Gonzaga University. He is known for his versatility, athletic skills and ability to lead on the court. alen Suggs is known for his versatility on the court. He possesses ball handling skills, the ability to score from different positions on the court, as well as an ability to make intelligent decisions. In addition, his athletic physique and defensive ability make him a complete player. Upon being selected by the Orlando Magic, Suggs joined the NBA for the 2021-2022 season. He is expected to play an important role on the team and contribute his talents both offensively and defensively.
About the Stadium
The Chase Center is a multi-purpose arena and stadium located in the Mission Bay area of San Francisco, California, United States. The Chase Center was opened on September 6, 2019. It is the home of the Golden State Warriors, an NBA basketball team. The capacity of the Chase Center for sporting events is around 18,000 spectators for NBA basketball games. In addition to sporting events, the arena can host concerts and other live events. In addition to Golden State Warriors basketball games, the Chase Center has hosted and will continue to host a variety of events, including concerts by international artists, family events and other live entertainment. The stadium is named after Chase Bank, which acquired the naming rights. It is common in modern stadiums for companies to sponsor and name these facilities as part of sponsorship agreements.
The malaria does not seem to end
As for the Warriors, their performance in the NBA Western Conference is leaving much to be desired so far this season as it seems that the malaria has not ended and will not end for a long time, for starters they are located at the bottom of their overall standings and their record is not even close to being tied in terms of wins and losses. Also, the Warriors average one of the worst shooting percentages at .484, and their home record tells you why they have been robbed of so many wins at home this season. For this game, the Warriors come in as the underdogs and underdogs to win.
The pressure is on for the Magic
Orlando Magic continues to pull out the tricks from Harry Potter's books in every play they have the ball in possession, the Orlando quintet dreams of remaining in the top positions of the NBA Eastern Conference and seek as soon as possible their qualification to the postseason championship, therefore, they must win this game to continue increasing their record of victories. It must be taken into account that in this game they will visit the Warriors' home court, a team that has been depleted since the beginning of the season and seems to have no end to the bad streak, so they will have to take advantage of the difference in the momentum to come out on top. Likewise, the Orlando Magic have a positive record playing as visitors, so they are favored to win.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the campaign if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Warriors vs Magic match will be played at Chase Center, in Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Warriors vs Magic
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.