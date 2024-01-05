Nuggets vs Warriors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Warriors vs Nuggets match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Warriors vs Nuggets of 2nd January in several countries
Watch out for this Warriors player:
Stephen Curry, whose full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II, is one of the NBA's most accomplished basketball players and is considered one of the best shooters of all time. Curry is famous for his exceptional ability to shoot from long distance. He has revolutionized the game with his ability to consistently score three-pointers from astounding distances. He has set several records for three-pointers in a season and has been a leader in three-pointers made. In addition to his shooting ability, Curry is known for his ball handling, court vision and ability to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates. His dynamic and exciting style of play has captivated fans around the world.
Watch out for this Nuggets player:
Jokić is known for his unique ability as a center. Despite his size, he has exceptional vision and an ability to pass the ball that is unusual for a player at his position. He is considered one of the best passers among NBA players, regardless of position. In addition, he has scoring skills, rebounding and a solid inside game. Throughout his NBA career, Jokić has been selected to several All-Star Games and has received accolades for his outstanding performance on the court. In the 2020-2021 season, he was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP), becoming the second Denver Nuggets player to achieve this honor (the first was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when the team was in the ABA).
About the Stadium
The Chase Center is a multi-purpose arena and stadium located in the Mission Bay area of San Francisco, California, United States. The Chase Center was opened on September 6, 2019. It is the home of the Golden State Warriors, an NBA basketball team. The capacity of the Chase Center for sporting events is around 18,000 spectators for NBA basketball games. In addition to sporting events, the arena can host concerts and other live events. In addition to Golden State Warriors basketball games, the Chase Center has hosted and will continue to host a variety of events, including concerts by international artists, family events and other live entertainment. The stadium is named after Chase Bank, which acquired the naming rights. It is common in modern stadiums for companies to sponsor and name these facilities as part of sponsorship deals.
Malaria doesn't seem to end
As for the Warriors, their performance in the NBA Western Conference is leaving much to be desired so far this season as it seems that the malaria has not ended and is not going to end for a while, for starters they are located at the bottom of their overall standings and their record is not even close to being tied in terms of wins and losses. Also, the Warriors average one of the worst shooting percentages at .484, and their home record tells you why they have been robbed of so many wins at home this season. For this game, the Warriors come in as the underdogs and underdogs to win.
They want to be at the top of their conference
The Denver Nuggets started the season showing off the trophy and the championship ring to their fans in a first game against the Lakers that ended with a victory for the reigning champions. In that game, the Nuggets said that this year they would fight to defend the crown and give their fans another beautiful championship joy. Everything seems to indicate that this promise is being fulfilled as the Nuggets are currently at the top of the NBA Western Conference, constantly fighting with the Mavericks for the first place in the race to reach the postseason.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams must now concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the campaign if they want to be proclaimed champions of the sport.
Kick-off time
The Warriors vs Nuggets match will be played at Chase Center, in California, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
