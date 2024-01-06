Grizzlies vs Lakers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Lakers vs Grizzlies match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Lakers vs Grizzlies of 5th January
Keep an eye on this Lakers player:
LeBron James was selected as the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is known for his versatility and ability to make an impact in all areas of the game. He can score, assist and rebound at an exceptional level. His size, physical strength and agility have made him a unique player in basketball history. LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his impact on and off the court has left a lasting mark on the sport.
Watch out for this Grizzlies player:
Ja Morant is known for his ability to break down defenses with his speed and agility. In addition to being an excellent passer, he is also an efficient scorer and can perform spectacular dunks. His ability to lead and his competitive mentality have made him a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies. In his rookie season (2019-2020), Morant made an immediate impact in the NBA and was named the NBA Rookie of the Year. His exciting style of play, speed and ball-handling skills made him one of the top players in his class. Throughout his early NBA career, Morant has faced a few injuries, but has shown resilience and has successfully returned after recovery periods.
About the Stadium
Staples Center is a stadium located in downtown Los Angeles, California, and is one of the most iconic venues used for sporting and entertainment events in the city. The stadium opened on October 17, 1999. Since then, it has been home to several sports teams and has hosted a wide range of events. The Staples Center is home to several professional sports teams, including: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Kings. he arena has a modern design and a variable capacity depending on the event. For NBA basketball events, it can accommodate more than 19,000 spectators, while for NHL field hockey events, the capacity is around 18,000 spectators. In December 2021, it was announced that the Staples Center would be renamed Crypto.com Arena, as a result of a sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com.
A season of Oblivion
The NBA West, to be more specific, in the lower half of the standings is suffering a lot due to the lack of victories and the abundance of defeats so far this season. At least, that's the situation of the Grizzlies who, in their record of games, the losses already double the number of wins, aggravating the situation even more. However, there may be a little hope for this game since, when they have played away they have not done so badly, at least they have 8 wins, contrary to when they play at home, where they only have 2 wins.
They have not found their best version
The Lakers are still struggling to find their best version for this season, they had started off well in fact and when they managed to lift the NBA-In Season Tournament champions trophy, it seemed that the Lakers were going to come out on top as they had presented a great individual and collective level up to that point. However, it seems that the championship only brought an era in which the team from Los Angeles continues to be weakened and without taking firm steps on the road because the streak of consecutive defeats that came after touching the glory greatly affected the morale of the team. Now, being positioned in the middle of the NBA's West standings, the Lakers will have to look for victories to gradually climb positions and return to the top of the table.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams must now concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the campaign if they want to become champions of the sport.
Kick-off time
The Lakers vs Grizzlies match will be played at Crypto Arena, in Los Angeles, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
