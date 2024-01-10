Lakers vs Raptors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Lakers vs Raptors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lakers vs Raptors match.
What time is Lakers vs Raptors match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Lakers vs Raptors of 5th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 9, 2024
|
22:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 10, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 9, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Brazil
|
January 10, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Chile
|
January 10, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Colombia
|
January 9, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 9, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Spain
|
January 10, 2024
|
5:30
|
|
Mexico
|
January 9, 2024
|
21:30
|
|
Peru
|
January 9, 2024
|
22:30
|
Keep an eye on this Lakers player:
LeBron James was selected as the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is known for his versatility and ability to make an impact in all areas of the game. He can score, assist and rebound at an exceptional level. His size, physical strength and agility have made him a unique player in basketball history. LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his impact on and off the court has left a lasting mark on the sport.
Watch out for this Raptors player:
Scottie Barnes is a talented basketball player who was selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. Scottie Barnes is a small forward with remarkable versatility on the court. His height is approximately 6 feet 9 inches (about 2.06 meters), giving him a significant presence at several positions. Barnes is known for his versatility and ability to contribute in various facets of the game. He has the ability to handle the ball, pass, score and defend effectively. His defensive approach and ability to engage his teammates are highlights of his style of play. In his first season with the Toronto Raptors, Barnes has made a positive impact. His versatility and ability to adapt to different game situations have made him a key player for the team.
About the Stadium
Scotiabank Arena is a major sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Toronto, Canada. Originally known as Air Canada Centre, the arena was opened in February 1999. In 2018, it changed its name to Scotiabank Arena as part of a sponsorship agreement with Scotiabank. The Scotiabank Arena is located in downtown Toronto, in the entertainment district. The exact address is 40 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The capacity of the arena can vary depending on the type of event, but for NBA basketball games, it has a capacity of about 19,800 spectators. For NHL ice hockey events, the capacity is approximately 18,800 attendees. The arena is home to Toronto's professional teams in the NBA and NHL. In the NBA, it is home to the Toronto Raptors, and in the NHL, it is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
They are also playing at a low level
Like the Lakers, the Raptors are suffering in the NBA East standings as they are currently at the bottom of the standings and the team has not been convincing enough on the court to think that Toronto could have any hope of making the playoffs this season. The advantage compared to the team from Los Angeles is that the Raptors are not bad or good at playing at home, however, taking into account that they are facing a team that playing away from home has become a nightmare, there is a small chance that they can get a win in this game.
They have not found their best version
The Lakers are still struggling to find their best version for this season, they had started off well with a couple of wins and when they managed to lift the NBA-In Season Tournament champions trophy, it seemed that the Lakers were going to come out on top as they had presented a great individual and collective level up to that point. However, it seems that the championship only brought an era in which the team from Los Angeles continues to be weakened and without taking firm steps on the road, as the streak of consecutive defeats that came after touching the glory greatly affected the team's morale. Now, being positioned in the middle of the NBA's West standings, the Lakers will have to look for victories to gradually climb positions and return to the top of the table. Likewise, they come to this game with a huge disadvantage, or at least that's what the statistics say, since they have only won 2 wins as visitors, one of the worst in the NBA.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams must now concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the campaign if they want to become champions of the sport.
Kick-off time
The Lakers vs Raptors match will be played at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 NBA Match: Lakers vs Raptors!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.