Pelicans vs Warriors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

What time is Warriors vs Pelicans match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Warriors vs Pelicans of 10th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 10, 2024
|
20:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 10, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 10, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Brazil
|
January 10, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Chile
|
January 10, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Colombia
|
January 10, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 10, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Spain
|
January 11, 2024
|
3:30
|
|
Mexico
|
January 10, 2024
|
19:30
|
|
Peru
|
January 10, 2024
|
20:30
|
Watch out for this Warriors player:
Stephen Curry, whose full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II, is one of the NBA's most accomplished basketball players and is considered one of the best shooters of all time. Curry is famous for his exceptional ability to shoot from long distance. He has revolutionized the game with his ability to consistently score three-pointers from astounding distances. He has set several records for three-pointers in a season and has been a leader in three-pointers made. In addition to his shooting ability, Curry is known for his ball handling, court vision and ability to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates. His dynamic and exciting style of play has captivated fans around the world.
Watch out for this Pelicans player:
Zion Williamson is a talented American professional basketball player. He was born on July 6, 2000 in Salisbury, North Carolina. Williamson gained notoriety during his standout collegiate career with the Duke Blue Devils at Duke University. His explosive play, exceptional athletic skills and ability to make spectacular plays made him a standout in college basketball. Williamson is known for his imposing physique and ability to score points effectively in the paint. He stands around 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 meters) and has considerable weight, giving him a commanding presence on the court. His exciting style of play, combined with his ability to deliver spectacular dunks, made him one of the most exciting prospects ahead of the NBA Draft.
About the Stadium
The Chase Center is a multi-purpose stadium and event arena located in the Mission Bay area of San Francisco, California, United States. The Chase Center was opened on September 6, 2019. It is the home of the Golden State Warriors, an NBA basketball team. The capacity of the Chase Center for sporting events is around 18,000 spectators for NBA basketball games. In addition to sporting events, the arena can host concerts and other live events. In addition to Golden State Warriors basketball games, the Chase Center has hosted and will continue to host a variety of events, including concerts by international artists, family events and other live entertainment. The stadium is named after Chase Bank, which acquired the naming rights. It is common in modern stadiums for companies to sponsor and name these facilities as part of sponsorship deals.
The malaria does not seem to end
As for the Warriors, their performance in the NBA Western Conference is leaving much to be desired so far this season as it seems that the malaria has not ended and will not end for a long time, for starters, they are located at the bottom of their overall standings and their record is not even close to being tied in terms of wins and losses. Also, the Warriors average one of the worst shooting percentages at .484, and their home record tells why they have been robbed of so many wins at home this season. For this game, the Warriors come in as the underdogs and underdogs to take the win.
They have had a good season
The Pelicans have surprised everyone by having a good performance in the NBA, as for now they are in the playoff positions in the NBA West standings, also, the Pelicans have a pct of .600, being one of the best in the league and data that shows why they are now leaving a great taste in the mouths of the fans. Also, the Pelicans are one of the teams that have managed to know how to impose themselves as visitors as they have more wins than losses, a factor that can be decisive since they are facing the Warrios, a team that has not been able to make its home court weigh so far this season.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the season if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Warriors vs Pelicans match will be played at Chase Center, in California, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
