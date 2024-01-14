UFC Vegas 84 Live Results: Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch Fight

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Live Result Here
UFC!
HOW JOHNNY WALKER ARRIVES!
Your striking efficiency is great. This is remarkable, with an accuracy of 56%, resulting in 351 significant strikes connected in 626 attempts. Surprisingly, its takedown accuracy reaches 100%, with 3 drops applied in 3 attempts. Walker demonstrates an average of 2.64 significant blows per minute, absorbing just 0.50 per minute, displaying exceptional skill in dodging and defense.
On the defensive field, he displays solid defense against significant strikes (46%) and takedowns (57%). His knockdown average is of 0.66 per fight, highlighting his ability to take down opponents. With an average completion rate of 0.99 per 15 minutes, Walker is the best. You are a cunning strategist, adapting to your opponent.
When analyzing his performance by position, 67% of strikes are delivered while standing, 11% in the clinch and 22% on the ground. Walker shows versatility when attacking different areas, with 57% of strikes to the head, 11% to the body and 33% to the legs.
His impressive method of victory is: dominated by knockouts (76%), followed by decisions (10%) and submissions (14%). With an average fight time of 6 minutes and 58 seconds, Walker is the best. You are a formidable competitor, leaving an indelible mark on mixed martial arts.
HOW ANKALAEV ARRIVES!
With an impressive record of 10 knockouts in his victories, 6 of them in the first round, Ankalaev demonstrates powerful striking skills. His 53% accuracy in connected strikes reflects his effectiveness in the octagon, with 498 significant connected strikes in 947 attempts.
In addition to his powerful stand-up game, Ankalaev also displays solid wrestling skills, with an average of 3.56 takedowns per fight and a takedown defense of 86%. His aggressive style is reflected in his average fight time of 11:40 minutes, while his versatility is great. This is evident in the statistics of strikes by position, with 65% on the feet, 10% in the clinch and 25% on the ground.
The Russian fighter achieved victories by both knockout/technical (56%) and decision (44%), solidifying his position as a rising star in the middle division -UFC heavyweight.
SPEAK UP, ANKALAEV!
“This fight will be totally different and much more exciting than the first. I believe that 2024 is my year and, in the end, you will see the belt with me. As the managers are telling me, basically, if I win this fight, there is no one who deserves the title shot more than me. I'm not just looking to have my hand raised at the end of the fight. What I want to do is make sure that I'm going to impress and that the fight will end well before the bell", declared the fighter at the event's media day, held last Wednesday (10).
FIGHT STAGE!
This facility became especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it allowed the UFC to continue holding events safely without spectators present. The ability to control every facet of events, from fights to fights. production, makes Apex a central element in the UFC's strategy to deliver high-quality entertainment to fans around the world.
In addition to live events, UFC Apex is also a live event. used to record programs, interviews and promotional material, consolidating its position as the epicenter of UFC activities outside the Octagon.
MAIN CARD!
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Matheus Nicolau (57.1 kg) x Manel Kape (58.8 kg) *
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Jim Miller (70.5 kg) x Gabriel Benitez (70.3 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Ricky Simon (61.6 kg) x Mario Bautista (61.4 kg)
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Phil Hawes (83.9 kg) x Brunno Ferreira (83.9 kg)
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Matthew Semelsberger (77.3 kg) x Preston Parsons (77.3 kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Marcus McGhee (61.4 Kg) x Gaston Bolanos (61.4 Kg)
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Farid Basharat (61.6 kg) x Taylor Lapilus (61.6 kg)
Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Westin Wilson (66 kg) x Jean Silva (66 kg)
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Nikolas Motta (70.5 kg) x Tom Nolan (70.3 kg)
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Joshua Van (56.9 kg) x Felipe Bunes (56.9 kg)