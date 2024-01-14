Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Title Light Heavyweight
In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith, as well as the latest information coming out of the Videotron Centre.
Where and how to watch Beterbiev vs Callum Smith

If you want to watch the fight between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith, you can follow it on ESPN.

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

Complete Billboard

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith | WBC, WBO, and IBF titles for Beterbiev's WBC, WBO, and IBF titles

Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez | Bantamweight for Moloney's WBO title

Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock | Super middleweight

Imam Khataev vs Joaquin Murrieta Lucio | Light heavyweight

Christopher Guerrero vs Sergio Garcia Herrera | Welterweight

Mehmet Unal vs Dragan Lepei | Semi-Complete Weight

Leila Beaudoin vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza : Super Featherweight

Moreno Fendero vs Víctor Hugo Flores | Super Middleweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs José Arias Álvarez | Super Middleweight

News - Saúl Sanchez

The American boxer is 26 years old. He has won 20 victories, 12 of them by KO, while he has two defeats in his sports career. His last fight was in the month of October where he beat RV Deniega by points. In June 2022 was the last time he lost. This will be the first time Sanchez comes to his first world title challenge.

 

About the fight he was sincere and affirmed that he is "excited about this opportunity, I will arrive in the best shape I have ever had to get the victory and become the new world champion. I want to thank my manager Nomaan Ali at GOAT Management for securing and presenting this opportunity. I have won back-to-back fights and I will be ready for this one."

News - Jason Maloney

The 31-year-old boxer is 31 years old and Australian. A boxer who has 26 wins, 19 of them by KO and only two losses in his career. One of them was in 2018 against Emmanuel Rodriguez for the bantamweight world title in a split decision. His last loss came in 2020 by KO in round 7 for the bantamweight title against Japan's Inoue. Since then five consecutive wins. His last fight was in May 2023 against Filipino Vincent Astrolabio, who ended up beating Maloney on points after 12 rounds to take the title. 

 

About his opponent before the fight he explained that "Saul is coming off a great win against an undefeated opponent in Japan, and I'm sure he will be hungry for a world title, but this is my era, the era of 'Chaos' I achieved my dream of becoming world champion, but 2024 is the year where I will prove that I am the best bantamweight in the world. I want a very active year and I plan to eliminate the rest of the champions. My mission is to be the undisputed champion, but first things first, an impressive knockout victory over Sanchez. Canada, get ready for chaos!"

 

We will also have the Bantamweight World Title

Sául Sánchez and Jason Maloney will fight this Saturday, January 13, 2024 in the bantamweight world title fight. The Australian boxer defends his bantamweight title.
News - Callum Smith

The 33-year-old British boxer has a good record, as he has won 29 times, 21 of them by knockout victories. He has only lost once and that was in December 2020 where he lost to Mexican Canelo by points in the 12th round. The last time he fought was in August 2022 where he won by KO in round four against Frenchman Mathieu Bauderlique. 

 

In the days leading up to his fights he has analyzed his evolution: 'I was very active in the first half of my career, I haven't been as active lately, but I was out for 11 months before my last fight and it didn't seem to matter. If you have a good camp, it's fine. I'm not too worried about how long it's been since my last fight." Canelo was smart and you learn from fighting him. Then I made changes in my camp and developed areas that I needed to. When you're a champion you don't look at your mistakes as much, but losing can make you reflect and it's given me more drive and more determination to get back to where I was."

 

News - Artur Beterbiev

The 38-year-old Canadian boxer arrives as the reigning light heavyweight champion. He holds the WBC, WBO and IBF semi-complete weight titles. He has fought 19 fights and has won all of them by knockout. His last fight was almost a year ago, on January 28, 2023, where he defeated the British boxer Anthony Yarde. 

 

Before the fight he has analyzed his opponent to whom he has said that "he is a great puncher, but nothing in my career so far shows that my chin is a little suspicious or anything like that. Knock on wood, I've never been hit, hurt or knocked down as a pro. I've always been very confident in my defense. I think I'm pretty tidy and make few mistakes. I know the dangers."

 

The Stadium

The fight will take place at the Videotron Centre, a stadium located in Quebec City, Canada. It was inaugurated in September 2015 and has a capacity for 18259 spectators.

 

Event preview

Artur Beterviev and Callum Smith will face each other for the light heavyweight title in which the Canadian boxer defends the title.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith light heavyweight title fight.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this fight.
