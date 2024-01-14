Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Title Light Heavyweight

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith
Where and how to watch Beterbiev vs Callum Smith
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Complete Billboard
Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez | Bantamweight for Moloney's WBO title
Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock | Super middleweight
Imam Khataev vs Joaquin Murrieta Lucio | Light heavyweight
Christopher Guerrero vs Sergio Garcia Herrera | Welterweight
Mehmet Unal vs Dragan Lepei | Semi-Complete Weight
Leila Beaudoin vs Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza : Super Featherweight
Moreno Fendero vs Víctor Hugo Flores | Super Middleweight
Wilkens Mathieu vs José Arias Álvarez | Super Middleweight
News - Saúl Sanchez
About the fight he was sincere and affirmed that he is "excited about this opportunity, I will arrive in the best shape I have ever had to get the victory and become the new world champion. I want to thank my manager Nomaan Ali at GOAT Management for securing and presenting this opportunity. I have won back-to-back fights and I will be ready for this one."
News - Jason Maloney
About his opponent before the fight he explained that "Saul is coming off a great win against an undefeated opponent in Japan, and I'm sure he will be hungry for a world title, but this is my era, the era of 'Chaos' I achieved my dream of becoming world champion, but 2024 is the year where I will prove that I am the best bantamweight in the world. I want a very active year and I plan to eliminate the rest of the champions. My mission is to be the undisputed champion, but first things first, an impressive knockout victory over Sanchez. Canada, get ready for chaos!"
We will also have the Bantamweight World Title
News - Callum Smith
In the days leading up to his fights he has analyzed his evolution: 'I was very active in the first half of my career, I haven't been as active lately, but I was out for 11 months before my last fight and it didn't seem to matter. If you have a good camp, it's fine. I'm not too worried about how long it's been since my last fight." Canelo was smart and you learn from fighting him. Then I made changes in my camp and developed areas that I needed to. When you're a champion you don't look at your mistakes as much, but losing can make you reflect and it's given me more drive and more determination to get back to where I was."
News - Artur Beterbiev
Before the fight he has analyzed his opponent to whom he has said that "he is a great puncher, but nothing in my career so far shows that my chin is a little suspicious or anything like that. Knock on wood, I've never been hit, hurt or knocked down as a pro. I've always been very confident in my defense. I think I'm pretty tidy and make few mistakes. I know the dangers."
The Stadium