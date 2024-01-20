ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Lakers vs Nets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lakers vs Nets match.
What time is Lakers vs Nets match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Lakers vs Nets of 19th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 19, 2024
|
22:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 20, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 19, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Brazil
|
January 20, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Chile
|
January 20, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Colombia
|
January 19, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 19, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Spain
|
January 20, 2024
|
5:30
|
|
Mexico
|
January 19, 2024
|
21:30
|
|
Peru
|
January 19, 2024
|
22:30
|
Keep an eye on this Lakers player:
LeBron James was selected as the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is known for his versatility and ability to make an impact in all areas of the game. He can score, assist and rebound at an exceptional level. His size, physical strength and agility have made him a unique player in basketball history. LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his impact on and off the court has left a lasting mark on the sport.
Watch out for this Nets player:
Cam Thomas is an American basketball player who excelled as a shooting guard at the college level. Thomas played for LSU (Louisiana State University) in the 2020-2021 NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) season before coming to the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. Cam Thomas is known for his scoring ability. He is noted for his ability to score from a variety of positions on the court, either penetrating to the rim or shooting from the perimeter. His ability to create his own shot and his effectiveness in one-on-one situations are notable aspects of his game.
About the Arena
Crypto.com Arena is the new name of the Staples Center, a famous arena located in downtown Los Angeles, California, United States. The name change was announced in November 2021 as part of a sponsorship agreement with cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com.
The Crypto.com Arena is known for being home to several major sports teams, including the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, as well as the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. In addition to sporting events, the arena also hosts concerts, entertainment events and other functions.
They are also playing at a low level
Like the Lakers, the Nets face difficulties in the NBA East standings, as they are currently in the lowest positions in the standings. The team's on-court performance has not been convincing enough to generate optimistic expectations that Brooklyn can qualify for the playoffs this season. Unlike the Lakers, the Nets show no clear trend in terms of home or away performance. However, facing a team that has had significant problems playing away from home, there is a small chance that the Nets can pull out a win in this matchup. Although the situation does not look favorable for Brooklyn, the inconsistency of the opposing team could provide an opportunity to score points in the standings.
They have not found their best version
The Lakers continue to face difficulties in finding their best performance this season. Despite a good start with some victories and the winning of the NBA-In Season Tournament champions trophy, the team was expected to maintain its momentum towards the top, given its excellent performance both individually and collectively. However, the championship euphoria proved short-lived, as the Los Angeles team has experienced a series of consecutive losses that have significantly affected the team's morale. They are currently positioned in the middle of the NBA's West standings, and face the challenge of improving their position by winning to get back to the top of the standings. In addition, they come into this game with a considerable disadvantage, according to the statistics, as they have so far failed to get even half of the wins as visitors compared to the games played.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams must now concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the campaign if they want to become champions of the sport.
Kick-off time
The Lakers vs Nets match will be played at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 NBA Match: Lakers vs Nets!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.