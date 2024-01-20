ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for more information on Natasha Jones vs Mikaela Mayer

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer as well as the latest information coming out of the M&S Bank Arena. Don't miss any details of the fight with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer

If you want to watch the Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer fight, you can follow it on ESPN.


Saturday, January 20 in Liverpool

These are the fights we will have where there are three titles at stake: the IBF welterweight title, the British super middleweight and the English title 

Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer for the IBF Welterweight title

Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli 2 for the British super middleweight and Commonwealth super middleweight titles

Karriss Artingstall vs Lila Furtado

Mark Jeffers vs Germaine Brown for the British title

Jack Massey vs TBA

Aaron McKenna vs Linus Udofia

Statements by Mikaela Mayer

"It's my fifth world title fight with BOXXER, in my backyard, and I'm ready for it. These are the types of showdowns boxing needs. I feel better than ever at my new weight and I'm confident that 2024 is when I'll get it all back."
Statements by Natasha Jonas

"I'm very excited to be back fighting in Liverpool on my first main show and in the biggest fight of my career so far. A win over Mayer will be the best name on my record so far. I respect everything he has done and I will be preparing to give it my best."
News - Mikaela Mayer

Mikaela Mayer, a 33-year-old American who has been a professional since 2017. She defeated Ewa Brodnicka for the WBO featherweight title in 2020. In a bruising affair, Mayer defeated Maiva Hamadouche in 2021 to win the IBF and Ring Magazine championships. Although she lostó the belts to rival Alyica Baumgardner in 2022, but has since won two fights at lightweight and super lightweight, both in this past 2023 by points. Now she is looking to conquer the welterweight division.

 

News - Natasha Jones

A 39-year-old Liverpool-born boxer who has won five consecutive fights. In 2022 he defeated Chris Namus for the WBO super welterweight title, Patricia Berghult for the WBC belt and Marie-Eve Dicaire for the IBF title. Last July, he defeated Jonas Kandi Wyatt for the IBF welterweight title in his last fight by KO in round 8.
The Stadium

The M&S Bank Arena is a stadium located in Liverpool, which in addition to hosting sporting events, also hosts concerts. It was inaugurated in January 2008 and has a capacity for 11,000 spectators.

 

Pre-fight preview

This Saturday, January 20, 2024, Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer will fight for the IBF Welterweight title. Natasha Jonas defends her title
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Natasha Jones vs Mikaela Mayer IBF Title fight.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this fight. We will offer you the pre-fight analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
