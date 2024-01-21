ADVERTISEMENT

Photo: Disclosure/UFC
STRICKLAND'S CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENTS!

“You’ Are you part of the opposition? The enemy is here. in Canada. You is gay? (…) You is a weak. É part of the problem. Go Fuck you,” said Strickland, who remained disrespectful when asked about the transgender community. “There’s 10 years ago, being trans was a mental illness. Suddenly, people like you are here. emerged in the world. You is an infection. É the definition of weakness. Everything that is available wrong in the world is wrong. your fault. The world is not alone. Buying this shit that you sells. (…) There is two genders. I don't want my children to be taught at school who they can have sex with. I don't want them to be taught about ‘sexual preference’. This guy is the enemy. I told the UFC that I would be good. I'm trying,” said Strickland.
SPEAK UP, DRICUS DU PLESSIS!

"I don't know, it was something pretty intense. I don't know what the laws are like here, but I'll let 'Team Strickland' know. be careful. When all that 'bullshit' happened, he said that if I did it again he would kill me. He didn't say anything about stabbing. When he said he was going to kill me, I imagined he said he wanted to shoot me.”

"When I saw it was a knife, I thought, 'this isn't going to work. He's not going to stab me. I would knock him out before he even wanted to use that knife on me."

- The message was something like him saying 'I'm sorry about what happened. I'm sorry for what I said about your coach, but if there was something that went beyond the point, we are in touch. here to sell a fight and it's true. That's it, but if you If I feel like I crossed the line with something, I will apologize and even apologize. I delete the messages I posted - commented the belt challenger."

"It wasn't the best thing he did, but it's great. like this. I would not have revealed it to you. press something like that. This happened a few years ago. about five weeks. And don't expose a guy like that because it's not true. that's my style. I was surprised that he spoke of this message because I didn't want to speak that way," said Du Plessis.

HOW DOES DU PLESSIS ARRIVE?

Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight athlete, has an impressive record of 20 wins, 2 losses and no draws. His remarkable streak of 8 wins highlights his dominance in the category. With an aggressive style, he won 9 of these victories by knockout and 10 by submission, demonstrating versatility in his skills.

Du Plessis stands out for the precision of his strikes, recording a 56% success rate in striking. His arsenal includes 383 significant hits connected in 684 attempts. Furthermore, he has an efficient takedown defense, delivering 2 takedowns in 20 attempts.

With an average of 6.95 significant blows connected per minute and absorbing just 2.72 per minute, Du Plessis demonstrates effectiveness in both attack and defense. Your average number of falls per 15 minutes is score of 1.09, indicating solid ground game skills.

The South African fighter displays versatility in his performances, with 69% of significant strikes occurring while standing, 13% in the clinch and 18% on the ground. His defense from significant hits reaches 53%, while his takedown defense reaches 40%.

Dricus Du Plessis achieved 50% of his victories by submission, 45% by knockout/TKO and 5% by decision. With an average fight time of 9 minutes and 11 seconds, Du Plessis continues to stand out as a formidable force in the middleweight division.

HOW DOES STRICKLAND ARRIVE?

The current title holder in the middleweight category, Sean Strickland, has an impressive record of 28 wins, 5 losses and no draws. With an aggressive style, Strickland won 11 victories by knockout and 4 by submission, being notable for his performance in the first round, with 9 victories in this phase of the fight.

His statistics reveal a striking accuracy of 42%, with 1714 significant strikes connected in 4091 delivered. Additionally, he demonstrates solid takedown skills, landing 11 and attempting 28, resulting in a takedown accuracy of 64%. The average number of significant strokes connected per minute is of 5.82, while the average absorption is 5.82. just 0.92.

Strickland displays solid defense, with 63% defense against significant strikes and an impressive 84% defense against takedowns. His knockdown average is is 0.31 per fight, and the average time of your fights is 0.31 per fight. 14 minutes and 43 seconds.

When analyzing your performance by position, the majority of significant hits are The strike is delivered from a standing position, representing 90%, while 4% occur in the clinch and 6% on the ground. In specific areas, 82% of scams are aimed at the victim. head, 13% to the body and 5% to the legs.

Strickland has a variety of winning methods, with 41% by knockout, 44% by decision and 15% by submission. His versatile style and impressive stats solidify his position as a dominant contender in the middleweight division.

MAIN CARD!

Middleweight belt (up to 83.9 kg): Sean Strickland (83.8 kg) x Dricus Du Plessis (83.4 kg)

Bantamweight belt (up to 61.2 kg): Raquel Pennington (61.1 kg) x Mayra Bueno Silva (61.2 kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Neil Magny (77.4 kg) x Mike Malott (77.3 kg)

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Chris Curtis (84.1 kg) x Marc-Andre Barriault (83.7 kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Arnold Allen (66 kg) x Movsar Evloev (66.1 kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Brad Katona (61.6 kg) x Garrett Armfield (61.3 kg)

Featherweight (up to 65.7 kg): Charles Jourdain (66 kg) x Sean Woodson (66 kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Serhiy Sidey (61.2 Kg) x Ramon Taveras (63.3 Kg) *

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Gillian Robertson (52.5 Kg) x Polyana Viana (52.5 Kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Yohan Lainesse (77.4 kg) x Sam Patterson (76.8 kg)

The game will be played at Scotiabank Arena

The Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis game will be played at Scotiabank Arena, with a capacity at 19.800 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this fight. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
