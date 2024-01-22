ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Lakers vs Trail Blazers match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Lakers vs Trail Blazers of 21th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 21, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 22, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Brazil
|
January 22, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Chile
|
January 22, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Colombia
|
January 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Spain
|
January 22, 2024
|
5:00
|
|
Mexico
|
January 21, 2024
|
21:00
|
|
Peru
|
January 21, 2024
|
22:00
|
Keep an eye on this Lakers player:
LeBron James was selected as the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is known for his versatility and ability to make an impact in all areas of the game. He can score, assist and rebound at an exceptional level. His size, physical strength and agility have made him a unique player in basketball history. LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his impact on and off the court has left a lasting mark on the sport.
Watch out for this Trail Blazers player:
Malcolm Brogdon played college basketball at the University of Virginia, where he stood out as one of the best players in the NCAA. He was a key part of the Cavaliers team that won the 2016 NCAA Championship. He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 36th overall selection. During his first seasons in the league, Brogdon proved to be a versatile and efficient player, contributing both on defense and offense.
About the Arena
Crypto.com Arena is the new name of the Staples Center, a famous stadium located in downtown Los Angeles, California, United States. The name change was announced in November 2021 as part of a sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com.
The Crypto.com Arena is known for being home to several major sports teams, including the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, as well as the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. In addition to sporting events, the arena also hosts concerts, entertainment events and other functions.
No sunshine in the sky
Just like the Lakers, the Trail Blazers are experiencing difficulties in the NBA Eastern Conference, currently occupying lower positions in the standings. The team's on-court performance has not been convincing enough to generate optimistic expectations that Portland can qualify for the playoffs this season. Unlike the Lakers, the Trail Blazers do not show a clear trend in terms of home or away performance. However, facing a team that has had significant problems playing away from home, there is a small chance that the Trail Blazers can pull out a win in this matchup. Although the situation does not look favorable for Portland, the inconsistency of the opposing team could offer an opportunity to score points in the standings.
They have not discovered their full potential
The Lakers continue to struggle to reach their peak performance this season. Despite a promising start with some victories and the winning of the trophy in the NBA-In Season Tournament, the team was expected to maintain its momentum towards the top, given its outstanding performance both individually and collectively. However, the excitement of the championship proved to be short-lived, as the Los Angeles team has experienced a string of consecutive losses that have significantly affected the morale of the group. They currently sit in the middle of the table in the NBA's Western Conference and face the challenge of improving their position by picking up wins to return to the top of the standings. In addition, they come into this game at a considerable disadvantage according to the statistics, as they have so far failed to get even half of the wins as visitors compared to the games played.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the campaign if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Lakers vs Trail Blazers match will be played at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
