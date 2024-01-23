ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mavericks vs Celtics match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Mavericks vs Celtics of 22th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 22, 2024
|
20:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 22, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 22, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Brazil
|
January 22, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Chile
|
January 22, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Colombia
|
January 22, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 22, 2024
|
20:30
|
|
Spain
|
January 22, 2024
|
3:30
|
|
Mexico
|
January 22, 2024
|
19:30
|
|
Peru
|
January 22, 2024
|
20:30
|
Keep an eye on this Mavericks player:
Luka Dončić, the young Slovenian talent playing in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks, has been noted for his exceptional and versatile play since entering the league. Luka Dončić is a highly talented scorer. He possesses a wide range of offensive moves, including impressive ball handling, accurate long-range shooting and finishing skills in the paint. His versatility allows him to score in a variety of ways. Despite his youth, Dončić has recorded multiple triple-doubles (double-digits in three different statistics) in his career, highlighting his ability to contribute points, rebounds and assists in a single game.
Watch out for this Celtics player:
Jrue Holiday, has stood out for his ability on both ends of the court, being recognized for both his defensive prowess and his ability to score and dish out assists. Holiday is known for his versatility on the court. He is a solid defender, capable of marking players at any position, and has well-developed offensive skills, including good ball handling and the ability to score from the perimeter. Jrue Holiday has made a significant mark in the NBA over the years, and his impact on both ends of the court has made him one of the league's standout players.
About the Stadium
The American Airlines Center is a well-known multi-purpose venue located in Dallas, Texas, United States. It is a major venue for entertainment and sporting events. It is located in the Victory Park district, near downtown Dallas. The American Airlines Center was opened on July 17, 2001. The venue was designed to host a variety of events, including basketball and field hockey games, concerts, family shows and other live events. The American Airlines Center's capacity varies depending on the type of event. For NBA basketball games, it can hold around 19,000 spectators, while for NHL field hockey games, the capacity is around 18,500 spectators. The American Airlines Center is home to two major professional sports teams: The Dallas Mavericks of the NBA (basketball), The Dallas Stars of the NHL (ice hockey).
They are galloping at their own pace
As for the Mavericks, their performance in the NBA Western Conference is going well, however, they need to keep adding victories to get back to the top of their standings since they lost some games that caused the Mavericks to fall in the standings. Now, the Mavericks face a big challenge as they face the best team in the entire NBA, forcing the Dallas team to have a near perfect game if they want to come out victorious. Also, there is an advantage in their favor and that is that the Celtics are not as strong on the road as they are at home, so the Mavericks will have to make their home court count if they want to win.
They are sweeping the league
The NBA Eastern Conference already has a king and owner, the Boston Celtics, who have such a complete team this season that they have taken over first place in their standings, and everything seems to indicate that they will be the first team to secure a place in the NBA playoffs. Likewise, the Celtics have the lowest number of games lost in the entire league, with a total of 9, much less than their pursuers who have over 13 games lost. However, even the biggest giant has a weakness since all the losses they have obtained have been away, as well as in this game, so there is hope that the Mavericks can surprise.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams must now concentrate on having a great performance for the remainder of the campaign if they want to be proclaimed champions of the sport.
Kick-off time
The Mavericks vs Celtics match will be played at American Airlanes Center, in Dallas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
