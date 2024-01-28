ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Jaime Mungia vs John Ryder in Boxing?
If you want to watch Jaime Mungia vs John Ryder live, it will be available on ESPN and Star +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the fight between Jaime Mungia vs John Ryder in Boxing?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 00:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.
Other fights on the bill for Saturday, January 27, 2024
Oscar Collazo vs Reyneris Gutierrez: for the WBO minimum weight title
Gabriela Fundora vs Christina Cruz: for the IBF flyweight title
Darius Fulghum vs Alantez Fox: super middleweight title fight
David Picasso Romero vs Erik Ruiz: super bantamweight
Statements by Jaime Mungia
"2024 is my year. I don't take Ryder lightly, he has all my respect, I see a tough fight. At this level, every fight is tough. He went the distance with Canelo Alvarez and beat Daniel Jacobs. But I believe in my training."
News - John Ryder
The 35-year-old boxer has fought 38 fights and won 32 of them, 18 of them by KO, while he has been defeated six times. Although in his last fight he lost on points to Canelo last May where the Mexican was defending the super middleweight title. Since November 2022 against British Zach Parkes he has not won in any fight.
News - Jaime Mungia
The 27-year-old Mexican boxer is undefeated and has fought 42 fights where he has won all of them, which means that he is currently undefeated. In 33 occasions he has won by KO. His last fight was against the Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko last June, which was decided by points.
The Stadium
The fight will take place at the Footprint Center, located in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. It was inaugurated on June 6, 1992 and has a capacity for 1,4,422 spectators.
Pre-fight preview
This Saturday, January 27, 2024, Jaime Mungia and John Ryder will face each other in a super middleweight boxing match.
