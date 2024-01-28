ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 PM44 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Jaime Mungia vs. John Ryder

In a few moments we will share with you the Jaime Murgia vs. John Ryder preview as well as the latest information from the Footprint Center. Don't miss any details of the fight with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Jaime Mungia vs John Ryder in Boxing?

If you want to watch Jaime Mungia vs John Ryder live, it will be available on ESPN and Star +.

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the fight between Jaime Mungia vs John Ryder in Boxing?

This is the start time of the match in several countries: 


Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 00:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.

11:45 AMan hour ago

Other fights on the bill for Saturday, January 27, 2024

Oscar Collazo vs Reyneris Gutierrez: for the WBO minimum weight title


Gabriela Fundora vs Christina Cruz: for the IBF flyweight title


Darius Fulghum vs Alantez Fox: super middleweight title fight

 

Gabriela Fundora vs Christina Cruz: for IBF female flyweight title

 

David Picasso Romero vs Erik Ruiz: super bantamweight

11:40 AMan hour ago

Statements by Jaime Mungia

"2024 is my year. I don't take Ryder lightly, he has all my respect, I see a tough fight. At this level, every fight is tough. He went the distance with Canelo Alvarez and beat Daniel Jacobs. But I believe in my training."
11:35 AMan hour ago

News - John Ryder

The 35-year-old boxer has fought 38 fights and won 32 of them, 18 of them by KO, while he has been defeated six times. Although in his last fight he lost on points to Canelo last May where the Mexican was defending the super middleweight title. Since November 2022 against British Zach Parkes he has not won in any fight.
11:30 AMan hour ago

News - Jaime Mungia

The 27-year-old Mexican boxer is undefeated and has fought 42 fights where he has won all of them, which means that he is currently undefeated. In 33 occasions he has won by KO. His last fight was against the Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko last June, which was decided by points.

 

11:25 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The fight will take place at the Footprint Center, located in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. It was inaugurated on June 6, 1992 and has a capacity for 1,4,422 spectators.

 

11:20 AMan hour ago

Pre-fight preview

This Saturday, January 27, 2024, Jaime Mungia and John Ryder will face each other in a super middleweight boxing match.
11:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Jaime Mungia vs John Ryder in the Super Middleweight Championship.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this fight. We will offer you the pre-fight analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
5$
10$
15$