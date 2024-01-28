ADVERTISEMENT
How do you win the Royal Rumble?
The favorites to win
On the women's side we have Bayley as the top favorite to win the Royal. Also, Becky Lynch who wants to challenge the current champion, Rhea Ripley.
How to watch Royal Rumble Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Peacock
USA TV channel (Spanish): In WWE Network.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming’s for Royal Rumble: fight in WWE?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
1:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
USA
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Peacock and WWE Network.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In WWE Network and Fox Sports Premium.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, January 27, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
Latest Royal Rumble winners
2018 | Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka.
2019 | Winners: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
2020 | Winners: Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair
2021| Winners: Edge and Bianca Belair
2022 | Winners: Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey
2023 | Winners: Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.
There are few wrestlers who have won the Royal Rumble on more than one occasion, this is the case of Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and Triple H.
On the fighters' side, no one has repeated as winner since the beginning of this women's battle.
Billboard
Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens, for the United States Championship.
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight, Fatal Four Way match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
Men's and women's Royal Battle of 30 super stars.
The prize that the superstar gets is to have a central fight at the WrestleMania event. Challenging any champion of the Raw, NXT or SmackDown brand.