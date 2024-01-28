ADVERTISEMENT

8:00 AM5 minutes ago

How do you win the Royal Rumble?

This fight between 30 men or women has the objective of finding a winner in both fights. The goal is to stay until the end, eliminating the other contestants, throwing them over the third rope and having both feet touch the ground.
The prize that the superstar gets is to have a central fight at the WrestleMania event. Challenging any champion of the Raw, NXT or SmackDown brand.
7:55 AM10 minutes ago

The favorites to win

There are many favorites set by fans, among them is the return of CM Punk who seeks to be the main event of WrestleMania. Just like Cody Rhodes wants to finish his story, challenging Roman. But there are about 2 more names looking to win it, Drew McIntyre and Gunther. Two fighters looking to face Rollins.

On the women's side we have Bayley as the top favorite to win the Royal. Also, Becky Lynch who wants to challenge the current champion, Rhea Ripley.

7:50 AM15 minutes ago

Follow here Royal Rumble Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you all the information related to the Royal Rumble live, as well as all the news from the Tropicona Field Stadium, such as interesting facts. Don't miss any detail of the Royal Rumble with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

 

7:45 AM20 minutes ago

How to watch Royal Rumble Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024.

USA Time: 8:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock

USA TV channel (Spanish): In WWE Network.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:40 AM25 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming’s for Royal Rumble: fight in WWE?

This is the start time of the fight Royal Rumble: of Saturday, January 27, 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, January 27, 2023

22:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Bolivia

Saturday, January 27, 2023

21:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Brazil

Saturday, January 27, 2023

22:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Chile

Saturday, January 27, 2023

22:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Colombia

Saturday, January 27, 2023

20:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Ecuador

Saturday, January 27, 2023

20:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Spain

Saturday, January 27, 2023

1:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Canada

Saturday, January 27, 2023

20:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

USA

Saturday, January 27, 2023

20:00 hours

In Peacock and WWE Network.

Mexico

Saturday, January 27, 2023

19:00 hours

 In WWE Network and Fox Sports Premium.

Paraguay

Saturday, January 27, 2023

22:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Peru

Saturday, January 27, 2023

22:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Uruguay

Saturday, January 27, 2023

22:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Venezuela

Saturday, January 27, 2023

21:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

 

7:35 AM30 minutes ago

Latest Royal Rumble winners

From 2018 to 2022 these have been the winners of the men's and women's royal battles.
2018 | Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka.
2019 | Winners: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
2020 | Winners: Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair
2021| Winners: Edge and Bianca Belair
2022 | Winners: Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey
2023 | Winners: Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.
There are few wrestlers who have won the Royal Rumble on more than one occasion, this is the case of Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and Triple H.
On the fighters' side, no one has repeated as winner since the beginning of this women's battle.
7:30 AM35 minutes ago

Billboard

These are the only matches confirmed by WWE, including the women's and men's Royal Rumble.
Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens, for the United States Championship.
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight, Fatal Four Way match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
Men's and women's Royal Battle of 30 super stars.
7:25 AM40 minutes ago

Where will the Royal Rumble 2024 be?

This year's Royal Rumble will be held from Tropincana Field Stadium, a baseball stadium located in Florida, United States. Opened in 1990, the Tampa Bay Rays play there. Here will be the headquarters for this Royal Rumble, it has a capacity for 42,735 spectators.
7:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Royal Rumble Match Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre- fight analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
