Update Live Commentary
Tune in here 76ers vs Warriors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this 76ers vs Warriors match.
What time is 76ers vs Warriors match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game 76ers vs Warriors of 30th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 30, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 31, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 30, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Brazil
|
January 31, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Chile
|
January 31, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Colombia
|
January 30, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 30, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Spain
|
January 31, 2024
|
5:00
|
|
Mexico
|
January 30, 2024
|
21:00
|
|
Peru
|
January 30, 2024
|
22:00
|
Keep an eye on this 76ers player:
Maxey has gained recognition for his ability to score, especially at crucial moments in the game. His ball-handling versatility and ability to create his own shot have allowed him to stand out as a valuable asset to the 76ers. In addition, his work ethic and mentality have been praised by coaches and teammates.
Watch out for this Warriors player:
Stephen Curry, whose full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II, is one of the NBA's most accomplished basketball players and is considered one of the best shooters of all time. Curry is famous for his exceptional ability to shoot from long distance. He has revolutionized the game with his ability to consistently score three-pointers from astounding distances. He has set several records for three-pointers in a season and has been a leader in three-pointers made. In addition to his shooting ability, Curry is known for his ball handling, court vision and ability to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates. His dynamic and exciting style of play has captivated fans around the world.
About the Stadium
The Chase Center is a multi-purpose arena located in the Mission Bay district of San Francisco, California, United States. The Chase Center was opened on September 6, 2019. It serves as the home of the Golden State Warriors, an NBA basketball team. The arena has a capacity to hold more than 18,000 spectators during sporting events and up to 19,500 during concerts and other entertainment events. The Chase Center features state-of-the-art facilities, luxury suites, restaurants, bars and stores to enhance the spectator experience. In addition to Golden State Warriors basketball games, the Chase Center has hosted a variety of events, including concerts, corporate events and other live entertainment.
They are also reeling
The San Francisco Warriors are also having a tough time in the NBA regular season as they are currently outside the top 10 in the Western Conference and have one of the most significant negative records in the NBA as losses outnumber wins. Likewise, the Warriors are not known for their home record of 12 wins and 11 losses, a situation that they could take advantage of to win this game since the 76ers are not the best team to have a home record.
Among the best in their conference
The NBA Eastern Conference has one of the great contenders, the 76ers, who have such a complete team this season that they have taken over third place in their standings, and everything seems to indicate that they will be one of the first teams to secure a place in the NBA playoffs. Likewise, the 76ers have one of the lowest number of games lost in the entire league, with a total of 13, much less than their pursuers who have over 16 games lost. However, even the biggest juggernaut has a weakness as all of their losses have been on the road, just like in this game, so there is hope that the Warriors can surprise.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the season if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Warriors vs 76ers match will be played at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 NBA Match: Warriors vs 76ers!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.